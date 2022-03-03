SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota senior Chloe Lamb was voted the Summit League Player of the Year, senior Hannah Sjerven was named Defensive Player of the Year and freshman Grace Larkins was named the Sixth Woman of the Year as the Summit League announced its women’s basketball postseason awards on Thursday. Lamb, Sjerven and senior guard Liv Korngable were named to the all-league teams. Awards were voted on by the coaches, media and sports information directors.
Lamb and Sjerven are two of six named first team All-Summit League and both were named to the inaugural all-defensive team. Korngable is a second-team honoree.
Lamb is the third Coyote to be named Summit League Player of the Year, joining Nicole Seekamp (2016) and Ciara Duffy (2020). She’s a three-time all-Summit honoree.
Sjerven garners her third-straight Summit League Defensive Player of the Year award. A Coyote has received the honor for each of the last five seasons. Sjerven’s a three-time all-Summit first team pick.
Korngable was named to the all-Summit second team for the second-straight season. This marks the third-straight season the Coyotes have had three players make the first and second teams.
Larkins is the fifth Coyote to receive the Summit’s Sixth Woman of the Year award. All five honors have come during Plitzuweit’s six seasons.
More on each of South Dakotas’s honorees follows:
Lamb is the pride of Onida, South Dakota. She picks up the league’s top award to put a cap on her super senior season. She garnered all-league honors for the third time of her career and earned a spot on the inaugural all-defensive team. She averaged 15.7 points, 3.6 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game during Summit play. Lamb has played in more games than any player in Coyote history (156), ranks fourth in career scoring (1,787), second for 3-pointers made (238) and eighth for steals (188). She’s led the Coyotes in scoring 12 times and tallied double-digits in 24 of 26 games this season.
Sjerven hails from Rogers, Minnesota. She becomes the second player in Summit League history and first since 2009 to garner three-straight Defensive Player of the Year nods. She headlines the Summit’s inaugural defensive team and picks up her third first team recognition. She averaged 14.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and two blocks per game during league play. She led the league in combined blocks and steals. Sjerven owns South Dakota’s career blocks record (237), ranks third for rebounds (902) and sixth for points (1,639). She also ranks in the top-10 in league history for blocks and rebounds. Her 27 career double-doubles is second to only Mandy Koupal at USD since 2000. She’s one of five Coyotes with three or more 30-point games in their career.
Korngable is a native of Rochester, Minnesota. She earned second-team honors from the league for the second consecutive season. She averaged 14.1 points, 3.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds in league play. Her 53.8 shooting percentage in league play ranks sixth. She became the 30th 1,000-point scorer in USD history this season, with more than 70 percent of her career scoring coming in the last two of her five seasons. South Dakota’s leading assistor the past two seasons, her 201 assists are the most by a Summit player in the span.
Larkins hails from Altoona, Iowa, graduating as Southeast Polk High School’s all-time leader in scoring and steals. She tallied four games in the Summit season of 15 or more points, which moved her to fourth on the team in scoring. She averaged 8.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per league game. She’s provided a spark off the bench for the Coyotes and came on strong in the final five games of league play.
2022 Summit League Women's Basketball Awards
Player of the Year
Chloe Lamb, South Dakota
Defensive Player of the Year
Hannah Sjerven, South Dakota
Sixth Woman of the Year
Grace Larkins, South Dakota
Freshman of the Year
Tirzah Moore, Oral Roberts
Newcomer of the Year
Brooklyn McDavid, Kansas City
Coach of the Year
Aaron Johnston, South Dakota State
First Team All-Summit League
Naomie Alnatas, Kansas City (Sr, G)*
Kacie Borowicz, North Dakota (Jr., G)
Chloe Lamb, South Dakota (Sr., G)***^
Brooklyn McDavid, Kansas City (Gr., F)
Myah Selland, South Dakota State (Jr., F)**
Hannah Sjerven, South Dakota (Sr., F)***
Second Team All-Summit League
Uju Ezeudu, Denver (Jr., F)*
Liv Korngable, South Dakota (Sr., G)*
Paige Meyer, South Dakota State (Fr., G)
Tirzah Moore, Oral Roberts (Fr., F)
Danni Nichols, Western Illinois (Sr., G)
Honorable Mention All-Summit League
Paiton Burckhard, South Dakota State (Jr., F)**
Heaven Hamling, North Dakota State (Jr., G)*
Tylee Irwin, South Dakota State (Sr., G)*
Tori Nelson, South Dakota State (So., F)
Evan Zars, Western Illinois (Sr., F)*
^Player of the year automatically earns a spot on the first team
*previous all-league selections noted above
All-Defensive Team
Tylee Irwin, South Dakota State (Sr., G)
Chloe Lamb, South Dakota (Sr., G)
Melissa Leet, North Dakota (Sr., C)
Elizabeth Lutz, Western Illinois (Sr., G)
Hannah Sjerven, South Dakota (Sr., F)
All-Newcomer Team
Jade Hill, St. Thomas (Fr., G)
Brooklyn McDavid, Kansas City (Gr., F)
Paige Meyer, South Dakota State (Fr., G)
Tirzah Moore, Oral Roberts (Fr., F)
Erin Norling, St. Thomas (Gr., F)
