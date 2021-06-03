Nik Davis drove in three runs, including the go-ahead run in the seventh, as the Yankton Tappers tipped Tabor 4-3 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Thursday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Derrik Nelson doubled and singled, scoring twice, and Colin Muth had two hits for Yankton. Davis doubled. Mason Townsend, Rand Thygeson and Nick Martinez each had a hit in the victory.
Five different players had one hit each for Tabor: Hunter Hallock, Beau Rothschadl, Bryce Scieszinski, Chris Sutera and Christian Uecker.
Heston Williams pitched two innings of shutout relief, striking out four, for the win. Thygeson struck out three batters in the ninth for the save. Zach Cuka took the loss, with Rothschadl pitching two innings of shutout relief.
The Tappers travel to Freeman on Tuesday. Tabor next plays June 10 at Menno.
Wynot 3, Irene 1
WYNOT, Neb. — Jalen Wieseler went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI, and picked up the win on the mound as Wynot edged Irene 3-1 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Marcus VanDriel, Adam Gail, Matt Sees and Matt Munkvold each had a hit for Irene, which outhit the Expos 4-3.
Wieseler struck out five batters in six innings of work for the win. Jackson Sudbeck struck out six in three innings of shutout relief for the save. VanDriel took the loss, striking out eight in a complete game effort.
Wynot hosts Menno and Irene hosts Lesterville on Sunday.
Lakers 7, Menno 6
MENNO — The Yankton Lakers rallied from a 6-2 deficit to claim a 7-6 victory over Menno in South Central League amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Jett Olzewski had two hits, and Jacob Just had a home run and four RBI for Yankton. Nick Bartles and Owen Feser each doubled. Rex Ryken, Collin Zahrbock, Kieren Luellman and Sawyer Schmitz each had a hit in the victory.
Dylan Lehr and Nate Kucera each doubled and singled for Menno. Adam Walter also had two hits. Tyler Miller and Tate Bruckner each had a hit in the effort.
Zach Shasteru struck out seven batters in five innings of scoreless relief for the win. Kucera took the loss, also in relief.
The Lakers host Crofton on Sunday. Menno travels to Lesterville on Tuesday.
Dimock-Emery 6, Parkston 5
EMERY — Dimock-Emery scored four runs in the eighth to rally to a 6-5 victory over Parkston in amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Phil Johnson went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Dimock-Emery. Gene Kitchens and Peyton Nash each doubled in the win.
Jeff Harris went 3-for-5 with two doubles for Parkston. Spencer Freudenthal had two hits, including a home run. Billy Hamilton also had two hits for the Mudcats.
Johnson pitched two innings of relief, striking out three, for the win. Jared Donahue took the loss, also in relief.
Dimock-Emery, 4-2, hosts Winner-Colome on Sunday in Emery.
Mount Vernon 7, Alexandria 6
MOUNT VERNON — Brady Albrecht went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI to lead Mount Vernon past Alexandria 7-6 in amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Cameron Deinert had a home run, a double and three RBI for Mount Vernon. Eric Giblin doubled and singled in the win.
Peyton Smith doubled and singled for Alexandria. Tyson Gau and Jed Schmidt each had two hits. Jerrod Zens added a double.
Deric Denning pitched 3 2/3 innings of relief, striking out five, for the win. Gau took the loss, with Ethan Davis striking out five in two innings of shutout relief.
Mount Vernon, 6-1, hosts Humboldt-Hartford on Tuesday. Alexandria, 4-1, hosts the Platte Killer Tomatoes on Sunday.
