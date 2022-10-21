VERMILLION — In a Zoom call Tuesday with reporters, Bob Nielson talked about the need for the South Dakota Coyotes to move forward and keep building despite a 12-10 road loss to the Illinois State Redbirds on Oct. 15 that dropped the team to 1-5 on the season.
“Goals don’t change in football,” he said. “You’ve got goals that you’d like to (attain) at the end of the season, but the only way you make those end-of-the-season goals is you’ve got to improve every week and keep building. We talked about that yesterday in our team meeting. We’re going to keep building. We’re going to keep moving forward.”
With five losses, USD most likely must win out and hope for chaos to reign through the FCS to get to the playoffs for the second consecutive year.
The Coyotes will start that journey this Saturday for the annual Dakota Days game. USD will be playing the No. 14 Southern Illinois Salukis, the team that beat the Coyotes in the playoffs last season. The Missouri Valley Football Conference clash is set for 2 p.m. at the DakotaDome.
USD is looking to gain momentum as the home stretch of the season draws near. One reason for optimism is that the team has three of its last five games of the season at home.
Additionally, the team took a good Illinois State team, whose defense is now ranked 14th in all of FCS, down to the wire. Nielson believes that momentum could have swung in the Coyotes’ favor last Saturday if they got more breaks.
“It is the small margins,” Nielson said. “(With the) difference in momentum, a field goal that was a yard wide would make a 12-10 loss a 13-12 win. It doesn’t change where we’re at. It doesn’t change the things that we’ve got to get better at, but there is certainly a level of momentum that a win creates. We didn’t get that done Saturday.”
USD got the football back down 12-10 with 6:38 remaining in the contest against the Redbirds. The Coyotes drove into Illinois State territory, but the Redbird defense did not break. Because of a potential pass interference flag on Illinois State being picked up late in the contest, South Dakota opted to punt on a 4th-and-15 with 2:15 remaining in the game.
Nielson defended his decision to punt, adding that he trusted his defense to get the stop.
“The analytics of that (situation) would say to lean on your defense there,” Nielson said. “A couple of things went wrong, and the ball trickled into the endzone. We could have pinned them down at the one or two-yard line. To Illinois state’s credit, they were able to get a first down, kill the clock, and didn’t give us another chance.”
With two timeouts, Nielson was hoping the offense could get the ball back with 1:30 remaining and only need 20 yards to get into field goal range. Nonetheless, it was another unfortunate break for the Coyotes.
On the defensive side of the football, Nielson is looking for his secondary to step up against a Saluki offense that likes to spread the football around.
“We’re going to ask a lot out of (the secondary) this week against Southern Illinois,” Nielson said. “Because of what they do offensively, we’re going to need that group to play well.”
Offensively, Nielson is looking for the offense to generate more momentum in the passing game by sustaining drives.
“A lot of our pass attempts have always been run-pass option pass attempts,” Nielson said. “Teams have done a better job defending that portion (of our game). As a result, some of the run-pass option (plays) this year have turned to runs instead of passes. Last year, maybe a higher percentage of those would have been throws.
“When you’re not sustaining drives, your opportunities to throw the football (decrease).”
A win against the Salukis could generate momentum for the stretch run in 2022 for the Coyotes.
Southern Illinois (5-2) at South Dakota (1-5)
LAST MEETING: SIU beat the Coyotes 22-10 in the opening round of the 2021 FCS Playoffs.
LAST TIME OUT: USD dropped a 12-10 decision at Illinois State. SIU celebrated its homecoming with a 30-7 victory over Western Illinois, its fifth straight victory.
NEXT UP: USD hits the road to Youngstown State. SIU hosts Northern Iowa.
