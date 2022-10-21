VERMILLION — In a Zoom call Tuesday with reporters, Bob Nielson talked about the need for the South Dakota Coyotes to move forward and keep building despite a 12-10 road loss to the Illinois State Redbirds on Oct. 15 that dropped the team to 1-5 on the season.

“Goals don’t change in football,” he said. “You’ve got goals that you’d like to (attain) at the end of the season, but the only way you make those end-of-the-season goals is you’ve got to improve every week and keep building. We talked about that yesterday in our team meeting. We’re going to keep building. We’re going to keep moving forward.”

