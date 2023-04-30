SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Mount Marty University baseball team will face Jamestown in the opening round of the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament. The event begins on Thursday.
The Lancers (36-13, 19-9 GPAC) are the fourth seed and will play the Jimmies (27-17, 16-10), who earned a doubleheader sweep of MMU on April 23 in Yankton. MMU has won six straight since, setting a program record for regular season victories.
