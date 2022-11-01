The Mount Marty Lancers volleyball team was amped up for its senior night, with senior Jadie DeLange leading the charge.

“I made a joke coming in,” she said. “I said, ‘You know what, my goal is to almost tear my rotator cuff. I wanted to go out swinging. That was everyone’s mindset. We thought ‘We’re going to be the best teammates we’ve ever been tonight. We’re going to be the loudest we’ve ever been tonight. We’re going to go after everybody like we never have.”

