The Mount Marty Lancers volleyball team was amped up for its senior night, with senior Jadie DeLange leading the charge.
“I made a joke coming in,” she said. “I said, ‘You know what, my goal is to almost tear my rotator cuff. I wanted to go out swinging. That was everyone’s mindset. We thought ‘We’re going to be the best teammates we’ve ever been tonight. We’re going to be the loudest we’ve ever been tonight. We’re going to go after everybody like we never have.”
DeLange and her teammates did just that, as the Lancers ended the season on a high note with a 25-20, 25-20, 25-18 victory against the Doane Tigers in Great Plains Athletic Conference action at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena Tuesday.
“This was the best night we could have had to end a (college) career,” DeLange said. “To win in three (sets) is huge. To win at three at home is massive. The whole team was electric tonight. Our bench was on fire, and everyone was cheering. I think all our cheeks hurt because we were laughing and smiling so much. This is a night we’ll never forget. We couldn’t have asked for a better way to end our careers.”
Lancers head coach Belen Albertos wanted her team to play for their teammates tonight.
“Everyone worked together,” she said. “They were fighting for points. Every time that we made a mistake, we got (on to) the next one. “That was the mentality today. (The players) wanted to finish the season with a win. They did everything to earn this win tonight.”
With the win, the Lancers end the season 7-19 (2-14 GPAC). Doane finishes 8-25 (1-15 GPAC).
DeLange led Mount Marty with 13 kills. Setter Julia Weber registered 27 assists. Libero Zoie Bertsch had a good game on the defensive end, registering 17 digs.
Albertos praised DeLange, saying that she played “one of her best games” of the season. DeLange was quick to give credit to her teammates.
“I owe a lot to my defense back there,” she said. “They were having great passes to Julia. She was the one out there that was setting me up during those rotations. I’ve got to give all the credit to her. She’s a freshman, and she’s an outsider transitioning to a setter. She was phenomenal.”
Albertos added that her team played confident in the match.
“Even when we were down, they trusted (each other),” she said. “When we talked about the plays that we needed to run, everybody stuck with that. At the end of the day, they would trust in each other a lot tonight.”
The win broke a 15-game losing streak for the Lancers.
“Today was an example that (showed) they will never give up,” Albertos said. “(The win) says a lot about who they are as people and their character. Maybe (our record) isn’t the result that we wanted to get. At the end of the day, it’s more important (for them) to know who they are. They are going to fight no matter what. After all the losses that we had, they wanted to give everything that they had left today.”
The match was the last for a senior group that included DeLange, Alexis Kirkman, Alex Ruth, Gabby Ruth, and Allison Jones. Albertos praised the group, adding that they were able to bring something different to the team. Even with tonight being the group’s last game, Albertos wants them to know that they left their mark on the program.
“Whatever happens with the future of this program, we told them in the locker room, they are part of this,” she said.
