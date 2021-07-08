SIOUX FALLS — Yankton’s eight youth softball teams as well as a handful of other area teams are preparing up for the 2021 South Dakota USA Softball Youth Fastpitch Tournament at Sherman and Harmodon Parks in Sioux Falls this weekend.
The tournaments get under way Friday morning, with bracket championships taking place Sunday afternoon. The brackets are in a double elimination format to guarantee each team two games.
All eight Yankton softball teams get their tournaments started today (Friday). The South Dakota State Softball Tournament runs through Sunday.
Fury Fire
The Fury Fire (18-25-2), led by coach Kim Velk, take on Black Hills Synergy in their first game of the tournament Friday. Fury Fire are competing in the B Division of the 18-and-under tournament held at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls.
“We’re right where we need to be. We’re peaking at the right time,” Velk said. “We’re really chomping at the bit to finish on a high note.”
Velk is looking for two things out of her team this weekend: consistency and control.
“We’ve had some great games, some games where we’ve had a lot of errors,” she said. “We’ve talked a lot about controlling our throws and controlling the aspects of the game we can control.”
Fury Red
Fury Red (35-12-4) is taking on the best competition in the 16-and-under division at State this weekend. Fury Red is the A Division with their first game coming Friday night at 9:30 p.m. against the winner of SD Renegade Explosion and Brookings Outlaws 05, who play Friday morning.
“We have to start quickly,” Fury Red coach Mike Townsend said. “A few games (this year) we started off slow, and we are just a better team if we start quickly defensively and offensively.”
Townsend said his team is there for one reason, to win.
“All the girls have worked hard this year and all of them have improved,” Townsend said. “We just want to go up there and try to win it, plain and simple. That’s why we are going and we feel like we have a shot to win it.”
Fury Black
Fury Black (28-26-3), Yankton’s first-year 16U team, will compete in the B Division of the state tournament. Fury Black will play its first game Friday at 3:30 p.m. against the winner of Fusion Synergy and Optimal Impact at Sherman Park.
Even though the squad has been getting work in since November, Fury Black coach Brad Moser has been impressed with the level of improvement in the squad.
“We’ve grown more than I expected,” he said. “They have had the opportunity to improve, they have taken advantage of that opportunity and it’s shown at game time.”
Moser is hoping to see it “show” this weekend.
“I hope to see us play to the level I know we can,” he said. “When we are all on track and focused, we are a good and dangerous team.”
Fury Hornets
The Fury Hornets (20-15), competing in the B Division, play the Wildfire at 2 p.m. at Harmodon Park.
Doug Marquardt said he hopes that his girls get the opportunity to learn and get better by playing in the state tournament.
“Keeping their minds focused on the game is something they will learn as they become better competitors,” Marquardt said. “We need to take care of the ball and stay focused.”
Fury Twisters
The Fury Twisters are playing in the C Division and will play the winner of the Predators and Sharks at 5 p.m. at Sherman Park.
For the Fury Twisters, the state tournament caps a season of changes.
“We started out rebuilding. We had a number of new faces,” said Fury Twisters head coach Sam Stanage. “In the last month, things have started to look up. We’re feeling pretty good going into state.”
The biggest area of improvement was defense, according to Stanage.
“In the beginning we had a lot of players learning new positions,” he said. “Now they’re feeling more confident in what they are doing.”
Playing in a lower division and entering state with momentum could spell a good weekend, according to Stanage.
“I think we have a good chance to go deep,” Stanage said. “We’re hoping to play into Sunday and see where we end up at the end.”
Fury Gazelles
Yankton’s lone 12U team, the Fury Gazelles (10-22-1), face the winner of Metro Select and TSC Riptide at 6:30 p.m. at Harmodon Park Friday.
NOTE: Fury Gazelles coaches could not be reached by presstime.
Fury Lancers
The Fury Lancers (18-5), who open B Division play against Metro Select Black at 2 p.m., are coached by Mount Marty University assistant softball coach Ramon Romero. Romero has a lot of faith in his team and hopes they can continue to grow.
“My goals are pretty much always the same,” Romero said. “Go out and work hard, play hard and have fun. I believe in the work that we put in, and the rest will take care of itself. I think we are a quality ballclub that can compete with anyone.”
Fury Diamonds
The Fury Diamonds make their state tournament debut, facing Epicosity at 11 a.m. at Harmodon Park.
“We have a mix of younger and older girls, and they’ve come a long way,” said Diamonds head coach Scott Kindle. “They’ve come a long way in fielding. We’ve moved them around a lot, and they’ve done a good job of learning the different positions.”
The Diamonds played in just one other tournament this season, the Yankton Invitational. Kindle is hoping his squad enjoys their first state tournament experience.
“I’m hoping they just have fun and stay competitive,” he said.
