HARRISBURG — As the 2022 American Legion baseball season came to an end for Yankton, thanks to Saturday’s 7-6 loss to Harrisburg in the playoff series between the squads, Yankton head coach Drew Lawrence couldn’t help but look at his four seniors who persevered through some rough times for Post 12 baseball.
And where those seniors helped take the program.
“They’re a great group of guys, our four seniors,” he said. “We had a couple of them up with us early on, when we maybe won five games a season. These last two seasons have been fun.”
The 2022 season finished with Yankton at 23-17, the program’s first winning record since 2019.
“My boys (sons) have been our bat boys and in the dugout all season, and these guys have been great to them,” Lawrence said. “They’re going to be really good adults, really good men.”
Saturday’s contest showed the determination of the squad, according to Lawrence.
After Yankton took an early 1-0 lead on a Dylan Prouty RBI single, Harrisburg took advantage of some bad bounces and a big blast to score five runs in the top of the second.
“Drew (starting pitcher Drew Ryken) gave up six runs, and none of them were really earned,” Lawrence said. “We had a ball that hit the third base bag, another that spun so crazy it got past the fielder, then the big hit.
“Sometimes baseball is like that.”
The “big hit” was three-run home run by Tigers leadoff hitter Lincoln Carlson, which capped the five-run surge.
Yankton got one back in the bottom of the second, then outscored Harrisburg in each of the final two innings.
“We crawled back, crawled back,” Lawrence said. “It just shows what these guys have in them.
“I’m super proud of them.”
In the season finale, Prouty and Mac Ryken each had two hits and two RBI, and Joe Gokie doubled and singled to lead the way for Yankton. Lucas Kampshoff had a RBI double. Rugby Ryken had a hit and a RBI. Jace McCorkell and Drew Ryken each had a hit in the effort, as all 10 Yankton batters reached base at least once.
Harrisburg, which had half its eight hits in the five-run second inning, was led by a 3-for-3 effort from Jack Sutton. Five other players had one hit each for the Tigers.
Braxton Kusler picked up the win, striking out six in his six innings of work. Drew Ryken took the loss, recording seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.
All four seniors played in the final game: Gokie, Prouty, Landen Loecker, who started in right field, and Samuel Kampshoff, who came on in relief and later played in right field.
The other six players in the contest — and everyone else that dressed for Yankton in the series — will return in 2023 with their ticket to state already punched. Yankton will host the 2023 Class A American Legion Baseball Tournament and, as host team, will automatically qualify for the event.
“We’ve got almost everyone back, plus we’ll ad some players that will be ready to play for us,” Lawrence said. “This group coming back has been successful. Hopefully they’ll have a great season next year.”
Harrisburg advances to the 2022 Class A Tournament, drawing second seed and host Rapid City Post 22 in the final game on Wednesday, July 27.
