VERMILLION -- Coming off a Summit League Tournament Championship and a third straight bid to the NCAA Tournament, the University of South Dakota women’s basketball program is looking for a third straight tournament title and a fourth consecutive bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The Coyotes finished last season 19-6 with a 12-2 conference record. Two of USD’s non-conference losses are on the 2021-22 schedule again. USD was swept by South Dakota State in the regular season and didn’t see them again in the conference tournament. USD lost to Oregon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
USD opens the season at home against one of its non-conference losses a season ago when Oklahoma comes to Vermillion Nov. 9. USD then takes on No. 1 South Carolina at the Sanford Pentagon Nov. 12. The Coyotes non-conference schedule includes opponents from four of the five Power 5 Conferences.
“You look at our non-conference and we’re playing teams this year from the Big 12, SEC, Big 10, ACC, Missouri Valley, Big East and the American Conference,” Plitzuweit said. “We’re going to be exposed to a lot of different styles of play. We’re going to have an opportunity to grow through these challenges.”
The Coyotes will also lean on the returning three ‘super’ seniors as Plitzuweit referred to them Wednesday afternoon. Hannah Sjerven, Chloe Lamb and Liv Korngable elected to take an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19, and are returning to the court for one last effort.
The trio has been a part of the last three NCAA Tournament bids, but has yet to win a game in the team’s two trips to the tournament (2020 Tournament was canceled due to COVID-19).
“I mean we haven’t won a national championship yet,” Lamb joked when asked about what this team hasn’t done yet. “There’s always something that you can improve upon. We as a team and individually are nowhere near perfect, so our coaches are always pushing us in a way. They’re finding little ways tangibly, intangibly things that we can improve on.”
Sjerven averaged 17.1 points per game and 9.8 rebounds, good for second and first in the Summit League respectively. Lamb was third in the conference at 15.8 points and Korngable seventh at 14.7 points per game. The Coyotes were one of two schools in the conference with multiple players in the top 10 in scoring (Denver), and were the only school with more than two.
The three returning seniors are joined by senior Regan Sankey to be the four seniors. The Coyotes will also turn to the four ‘super’ freshmen to pick up from where they left off last spring. Maddie Krull, Morgan Hansen, Kyah Watson and Natalie Mazurek each saw valuable minutes in the rotation.
“I think they’ve done a really good job of recognizing different areas for each of them to continue to improve,” Plitzuweit said. “You will see each of them a little bit stronger this year, more confident, that their understanding is a little bit better. With all of that, as your skill set develops, your strength develops, your understanding develops, your confidence, you do the same thing and continue to climb.”
Krull started all 25 games as a true freshman, averaging 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Hansen made an appearance in all 25 games, one of five Coyotes to do so last season. Mazurek played in all but one game for USD, averaging eight minutes a game. The one redshirt freshman who has made the biggest impression this offseason is Kyah Watson.
Watson played in nine games last season due to an injury mid-season. She started in five of the nine games she played, averaging nearly 18 minutes per game.
“She (Watson) has potential to be a great defender, one-on-one lockdown defender, she has the ability to offensive and defensive rebound,” Plitzuweit said. “She has the ability on the offensive end because she’s very skilled, can shoot it, handle it and get to the rim. She’s someone that we can rely on a great deal in a lot of different ways.”
Plitzuweit and company added three freshmen for the 2021-22 season; Carley Duffney (Green Bay, Wisconsin), Grace Larkins (Altoona, Iowa) and Cassidy Carson (Eagan, Minnesota). Larkins looks like an immediate impact player for the Coyotes, Plitzuweit said.
The Coyotes were picked as the preseason favorite to win the Summit League, just ahead of South Dakota State and North Dakota State. Both Sjerven and Lamb were selected to the preseason all-Summit first team and Korngable to the second team.
The Coyotes start the 2021-22 season in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.
