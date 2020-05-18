The South Dakota High School Baseball Association has announced its Academic All-State honorees for the 2020 season.
To be honored, a senior student-athlete must have posted a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or greater.
Here are the area honorees:
BERESFORD: Alex Docken, Brad Christensen, Jack Bickett
BON HOMME: Connor Peters, Josh Crownover, Kaden Kozak, Nate Scieszinski
DAKOTA VALLEY: Keaton Hensley, Pedro Martinez
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON: Chris Nelson, Bryce Moore
PARKSTON: Nathan Boettcher, Nate Doering, Rylan Leischner
PLATTE-GEDDES: Landon Schulte
VERMILLION: Jacob Chaussee, Sam Ward
WAGNER: Chance Blaha
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.