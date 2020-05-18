The South Dakota High School Baseball Association has announced its Academic All-State honorees for the 2020 season.

To be honored, a senior student-athlete must have posted a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or greater.

Here are the area honorees:

BERESFORD: Alex Docken, Brad Christensen, Jack Bickett

BON HOMME: Connor Peters, Josh Crownover, Kaden Kozak, Nate Scieszinski

DAKOTA VALLEY: Keaton Hensley, Pedro Martinez

ELK POINT-JEFFERSON: Chris Nelson, Bryce Moore

PARKSTON: Nathan Boettcher, Nate Doering, Rylan Leischner

PLATTE-GEDDES: Landon Schulte

VERMILLION: Jacob Chaussee, Sam Ward

WAGNER: Chance Blaha

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.