Both the Dakota Valley boys and Viborg-Hurley girls remained in the top spot of their respective classes as the South Dakota Media Basketball Polls were released on Monday.
Dakota Valley, 12-0, received all 18 first place votes in Class A boys. The Panthers face Elk Point-Jefferson on Thursday, then will face Western Christian (Iowa) in the Heritage Classic on Saturday in Sioux Falls.
The Viborg-Hurley girls (12-1) also drew all 18 first place votes in the Class B girls’ poll. The Cougars have a busy week, hosting Canistota on Tuesday, traveling to Bridgewater-Emery on Thursday and facing Wagner on Saturday in Yankton.
The Centerville (10-3) girls remained in third in the Class B girls’ poll.
Here is a look at the other classes:
— Yankton (5-4) received votes in the Class AA boys’ poll, dropping out of the top five after an 0-2 week. The Bucks travel to Aberdeen Central on Tuesday and host Pierre on Thursday.
Sioux Falls Jefferson (12-0) remained a unanimous top pick in Class AA boys.
— Aberdeen Christian (12-0) remained the top pick in Class B boys, drawing all 18 first place votes.
— The Jefferson girls (11-2) moved up from third to first in the Class AA girls’ poll. Washington (9-2) drew two first place votes. Third-ranked Pierre (10-2) will host Yankton on Friday.
— Hamlin (13-0) drew 15 first place votes to hold onto the top spot in Class A girls. Vermillion (14-0) drew the other three votes. Wagner (12-1) sits in third.
Hamlin and Vermillion will meet in the finale of the Dakota XII/Northeast Conference Clash on Saturday in Madison.
The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Jan. 30 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
1. Jefferson (18) 12-0 90 1
4. Brandon Valley 8-4 31 RV
Receiving votes: Yankton 8, Harrisburg 1, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 1, Aberdeen Central 1.
1. Dakota Valley (18) 12-0 90 1
2. Sioux Valley 11-1 68 2
3. Sioux Falls Christian 11-1 57 3
4. St. Thomas More 13-1 28 5
Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 6, Rapid City Christian 5, Lennox 2, Hot Springs 1.
1. Aberdeen Christian (18) 12-0 90 1
Receiving votes: Castlewood 7, Wolsey-Wessington 2, James Valley Christian 1, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1.
1. Jefferson (16) 11-2 87 3
2. Washington (2) 9-2 69 1
Receiving votes: Stevens 16, Brandon Valley 2.
2. Vermillion (3) 14-0 75 2
5. St. Thomas More 11-3 22 3
Receiving votes: Florence-Henry 4, Sioux Falls Christian 2.
1. Viborg-Hurley (18) 12-1 90 1
2. Wolsey-Wessington 11-2 72 2
4. Sully Buttes 10-2 23 RV
Receiving votes: Timber Lake 11, Jones County 7, Arlington 6, Howard 4, Warner 4, Wall 1, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1.
