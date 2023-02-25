On a day where Yankton’s rich basketball history was celebrated, the Yankton Bucks gave their predecessors and fans plenty to cheer about.
Yankton coasted to a 60-42 victory over Sturgis, finishing the regular season with a 15-5 record. The victory also gave Bucks head coach Chris Haynes 151 since he took over the program in 2012, tying him with YHS Hall of Famer Bob Winter for most career wins at the helm of the boys’ program.
Drew Ryken went 4-of-8 from three-point range on the way to a game-high 17 points for Yankton. Mac Ryken and Landon Potts each scored 11 points.
Drew Ryken finished the regular season with 84 made three-pointers, 22 more than the school record for a season that he passed earlier this month.
“It’s awesome,” Drew Ryken said of his now season-long hot shooting streak. “I feel like when I shoot it, it’s going in. It’s one of those things you can’t explain.”
For Sturgis, Ryan Heinert and Dysen Petersen each scored 11 points.
Yankton quickly built an 11-2 lead, but a six-point possession — a box-out foul on a three-pointer, followed by another three-pointer — got the Scoopers back in the game, 11-8.
But the Scoopers would get buried by Yankton’s deep shooting. Three-pointers by Potts, Mac Ryken and Drew Ryken helped the Bucks to a 15-2 start to the second quarter. Two more Drew Ryken three-pointers and another from Potts pushed the margin to 19 after three quarters, 47-28.
The loudest cheers of the game, though, came for a late free throw and basket from senior Josh Sheldon. Brothers Josh and Matt Sheldon, who saw time on the floor together in the fourth quarter, recently lost their mother, Tara, unexpectedly.
The Bucks also wore shirts saying “For Tara” on the back during warmups.
“They’re going through a tough time, so we’re playing for them,” Drew Ryken said.
Yankton head coach Chris Haynes echoed his previous statements about the chemistry of this year’s team.
“They’re a family, especially the seniors. They’re there for each other, on and off the court,” he said. “They have great attitudes, especially this last week or so. I’m proud of them for that.”
Saturday’s game capped a run of 10 games in the month of February, including eight games from Feb. 10-25. Yankton went 7-1 in that stretch and 9-1 in the month.
“Nine games in three weeks. The kids played hard all the way through,” Haynes said. “I’m proud of how they’ve played the whole season, especially the last three weeks.”
Drew Ryken equated the stretch to some of the tournaments Yankton’s squad of seniors played in during their younger days.
“We just have fun with it. That’s the main thing,” he said. “We played in tournaments where you’d play three games in a day, six games in two days. It’s all a challenge, but we like playing.”
Now Yankton faces its longest stretch without a game in over a month. The Bucks will host a SoDak 16 game on March 4, with an opponent and time to be announced early next week.
“It’s been a long time since we had a week to prepare for a game,” Haynes said. “Post-season basketball is more physical. Every possession matters. It will be a dogfight.”
For the Bucks to come out on top in that “dogfight,” defense needs to lead the way.
“We need to play good defense no matter who we’re playing,” Drew Ryken said. “If we don’t play we’re in for a tough game.
“We’ve waited 18 years for this. To go out and get a win would be awesome.”
Yankton won the JV game 53-47. Carson Ness led the Bucks with 21 points. Matthew Sheldon added 10 points.
