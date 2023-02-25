On a day where Yankton’s rich basketball history was celebrated, the Yankton Bucks gave their predecessors and fans plenty to cheer about.

Yankton coasted to a 60-42 victory over Sturgis, finishing the regular season with a 15-5 record. The victory also gave Bucks head coach Chris Haynes 151 since he took over the program in 2012, tying him with YHS Hall of Famer Bob Winter for most career wins at the helm of the boys’ program.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.