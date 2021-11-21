RAPID CITY — Ally Abraham posted 21 kills to lead Hamlin past Parkston 25-23, 25-22, 24-26, 25-18 in the seventh place of the South Dakota State Class A Volleyball Tournament, Saturday in Rapid City.
Gracelyn Leiseth had 12 kills and five blocks for Hamlin (27-8). Kami Wadsworth had 24 assists and 20 digs. Grace Everson finished with 15 assists, three ace serves and 19 digs. Alyssa West had 17 digs, Emily Everson posted six blocks and Addison Neuendorf added 12 digs in the victory.
For Parkston (21-17), Mya Nuebel led the way with 10 kills, 17 digs and two blocks. Brielle Bruening finished with nine kills, 10 digs and two blocks. Abby Hohn posted eight kills and three blocks. Allison Ziebart had seven kills, 17 digs and three blocks. Faith Oakley finished with 28 assists, three ace serves and 18 digs. Baylee Schoenfelder had 14 digs and Kiauna Hargens added 13 digs for the Trojans.
