NORFOLK, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic swept Crofton 25-21, 25-21, 25-21, for fifth place in the Mid-State Conference Volleyball Tournament on Thursday in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Makenna Noecker posted nine kills, and Laney Kathol had eight kills and four blocks (three solo) to lead a balanced Cedar Catholic attack. Brynn Wortmann finished with six kills, four ace serves and 11 digs. Cady Uttecht had 13 assists and two ace serves, Meredith McGregor had 11 assists and Megan Heimes had eight digs in the victory.
For Crofton, Ella Wragge posted eight kills, and Alexis Folkers had five kills and 12 assists to lead the way. Kaley Einrem finished with seven assists, two ace serves and 16 digs. Jayden Jordan added 10 digs for the Warriors.
Both teams begin sub-district play on Monday. Cedar Catholic (15-12) is the top seed and host for Sub-District D1-4, and will face the Bloomfield/Niobrara-Verdigre winner at 7:30 p.m. Crofton is the third seed in Sub-District C2-5, and will face Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at 6:15 p.m. in Ponca.
CEDAR CATHOLIC (15-12) 25 25 25
CROFTON (12-15) 21 21 21
Menno 3, FA-M 0
MARION — Jesse Munkvold posted 11 kills, 10 digs and three ace serves to lead Menno past Freeman Academy-marion 25-19, 25-5, 25-9, in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Kylie Harriman posted 12 assists and seven ace serves for Menno. Maddie Heckenlaible had five kills, Grace Nusz posted 10 assists and three ace serves, and Paityn Huber added two ace serves in the victory.
For Freeman Academy-Marion, Zenovia Butler had three assists and two ace serves. Clara Montero posted two blocks. Emma McConniel added four digs.
Menno, 8-10, travels to Avon today (Friday). FA-M hosts Iroquois-Doland on Saturday in Marion.
MENNO (8-10) 25 25 25
FR. ACAD.-MARION (0-10) 19 5 9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.