LINCOLN, Neb. — After three straight years of fourth place finishes, the Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans got the chance to finish their season on a positive note.
Cedar Catholic took control in the second quarter on the way to a 55-37 rout of Ravenna in the Class D1 third place game of the Nebraska State Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Saturday at Lincoln Northwest High School.
“It’s a tough game to play. Usually that semifinal was a heartbreaking loss,” said Cedar Catholic head coach Craig Wortmann. “Yesterday was a tough one, but we had to find a way to battle through. I’m super proud of them.”
As they did all season, the Trojans were led by their two seniors. Makenna Noecker scored a game-high 21 points, while Laney Kathol finished with 11 points.
“They are hard workers,” Wortmann said. “Laney was probably more proud of her teammates for stepping up (after she fouled out). Makenna led the way when Laney went out.”
The Trojans had five other players score in the contest, four with four or more points.
“After last night, coach said to play for the seniors, and it was great to see that from them,” Kathol said. “They’re going to be on a good track going forward. They have some great leaders.”
Tori Skienar scored nine points, hitting just one field goal, for Ravenna. She came into the contest averaging 18.3 points per contest. Kennedy Hurt, the Bluejays’ other double-figure scorer on the season, was held to a single fourth-quarter three-pointer.
The teams played to an 8-8 draw after one quarter, but then the Trojans grabbed momentum. Cedar Catholic outscored the Bluejays 22-8 in the second quarter to build a 30-16 halftime advantage.
“We came out ready to go,” Wortmann said. “Everyone came out and played. It was a group effort.”
The Trojans held Ravenna without a field goal until late in the third quarter. The Bluejays used that basket to spark a 9-1 run, closing the gap to 10, 39-29.
During Ravenna’s run Kathol picked up her fifth foul, ending the basketball career of the Wayne State volleyball recruit.
Cedar Catholic answered with a 16-3 surge that put the game out of reach. Noecker had six points during that surge and scored eight points in her final quarter of basketball.
“We went out there knowing it was our last game,” she said. “We were really driving to finish on a good note.”
