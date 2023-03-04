LINCOLN, Neb. — After three straight years of fourth place finishes, the Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans got the chance to finish their season on a positive note.

Cedar Catholic took control in the second quarter on the way to a 55-37 rout of Ravenna in the Class D1 third place game of the Nebraska State Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Saturday at Lincoln Northwest High School.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.