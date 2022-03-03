SIOUX FALLS — The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced today that the team has acquired guard Charlie Westbrook from the available player pool. The transaction fills the open roster spot left by Javonte Smart earning a two-way contract with the Miami HEAT.
Westbrook, a 6-4, 198-pound guard out of the University of South Dakota went undrafted in the 2012 NBA Draft.
He played in the preseason for the Miami Heat in the beginning of 2013-14, averaging 2.5 points, 0.75 rebounds and 0.25 assists per 5.7 minutes in four appearances.
Westbrook has played one G League season, in 2013-14, where he played a total of 37 games (two starts) for the Austin Spurs and the Sioux Falls Skyforce. He averaged 9.2 points on 43.7 percent shooting, 2.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists combined. For the Skyforce, in 10 games, he averaged 12.0 points on 49.5 percent shooting, 3.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 23.3 minutes per game.
The Milwaukee, Wisconsin native has spent a total of five years playing overseas, with the most recent being with UMEA Bskt of the Swedish Basketligan League in 2019-20. Westbrook averaged 14.0 points on 36.7 percent shooting, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per 29.1 minutes per game.
Prior to his professional career, Westbrook helped transition the South Dakota Coyotes to the Summit League. He averaged 17.4 points on 47.2 percent shooting, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 58 games (57 starts) for USD. His play as a junior in 2010-11 earned him as a member to the First Team All-Great West Conference and Great West Conference All-Newcomer Team. As a senior in 2011-12, he became the first Coyote men’s basketball player to earn All-Summit League honors, as he was selected to the Second Team.
Westbrook will wear #30 for the Skyforce and is expected to be available for the team’s upcoming home game, tonight, versus the Texas Legends. Tip-off is slated for 6:30 PM CST from the Sanford Pentagon.
