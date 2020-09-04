HARTINGTON, Neb. — Blake Arens’ 22-yard field goal in overtime lifted Hartington Cedar Catholic to a 24-21 victory over Battle Creek in prep football action on Friday.
Easton Becker rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns for Cedar Catholic. Tate Thoene rushed for 71 yards and a score, and passed for 57 yards.
Reece Bode rushed for 205 yards and three scores for Battle Creek. His third score came with 4:26 to play, helping send the game into overtime.
Myles Thoene recorded eight tackles (six solo) and an interception to lead the Cedar Catholic defense. Kerby Hochstein and Owen Heimes each had a hand in six tackles. Ethan Becker and Jay Steffen each recorded sacks in the victory.
Ben Weinandt had eight tackles for Battle Creek. Kase Thompson recorded a sack.
Cedar Catholic, 2-0, hosts Tekamah-Herman next. Battle Creek hosts West Point-Beemer next.
BATTLE CREEK (1-1) 7 0 6 8 0 — 21
CEDAR CATHOLIC (2-0) 0 7 7 7 3 — 24
Avon 20, Scotland 18
SCOTLAND — Avon took advantage of five Scotland turnovers to clip the Highlanders 20-18 in prep football action on Friday.
Brady Bierema rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns, was 5-for-6 passing for 51 yards and had an 83-yard kickoff return for touchdown for Avon.
Turner Nicholson rushed for 143 yards and a score, and Stephen Johnson rushed for 136 yards and two scores for Scotland. Dawson Bietz completed five passes for 101 yards, including two to Jordan Gall for 66 yards.
Scotland held a 455 to 260 advantage in yards of total offense.
Gall led the Scotland defense with 11.5 tackles, including a sack and a forced fumble. Kalen Maruska had 11 tackles for the Highlanders.
Both teams are 1-2. Avon travels to Centerville next. Scotland travels to Chester Area next.
AVON (1-2) 14 0 0 6 — 20
SCOTLAND (1-2) 6 6 0 6 — 18
Canistota-Freeman 40, O-R-R 6
FREEMAN — Canistota-Freeman roared to a 40-0 halftime lead and coasted to a 40-6 victory over Oldham-Ramona-Rutland in prep football action on Friday.
Tyce Ortman completed five passes, including three for touchdowns, for 93 yards for Canistota-Freeman. He also rushed for a score.
Also for the victorious Pride, Isiah Robertson had a touchdown catch and a touchdown run. Collin Helma and Logan Katzer each had touchdown catches in the victory.
Will Matson had the O-R-R score.
Ethan Balvin and Cole Papendick each had a hand in five stops for the Canistota-Freeman defense. Katzer had a sack.
J.J. Agnew led the O-R-R defense with eight stops. Matson picked off a pass.
Canistota-Freeman, 3-0, hosts Howard in Canistota next. O-R-R, 2-1, hosts Elkton-Lake Benton in Ramona.
O-R-R 0 0 6 0 — 6
CANISTOTA-FREEMAN (3-0) 16 24 0 0 — 40
Alcester-Hudson 56, Estelline-Hendricks 12
ALCESTER — Logan Serck had a hand in six touchdowns as Alcester-Hudson rolled past Estelline-Hendricks 56-12 in prep football action on Friday.
Serck was 10-for-16 passing with 237 yards and four touchdowns, and rushed for 77 yards and two scores to lead the Cubs offense. Jovey Christensen had two catches for 97 yards and two scores. Owen Bovill, Jackson Doering and Kaden Kleinhans each had a touchdown catch. Caden Winquist tossed a touchdown pass in the victory.
Peyton Reitz rushed for 61 yards and a score for Estelline-Hendricks. Joseph McAninch also rushed for a score.
Serck led the Cubs defense, participating in nine tackles (2 solo) to lead the way. Doering and Alex Winquist each had a hand in five stops. Wyatt Boisvert, Bovill and Kolby Schiefen each picked off a pass in the victory.
Hezikiah Kreger had a hand in 11 stops for Estelline-Hendricks.
Alcester-Hudson, 3-0, travels to Dell Rapids St. Mary next. Estelline-Hendricks travels to Castlewood next.
ESTELLINE-HENDRICKS (0-1) 0 0 0 12 — 12
ALCESTER-HUDSON (3-0) 16 8 24 8 — 56
Tea Area 54, Vermillion 0
TEA — The Tea Area Titans pounded out 418 yards on the ground in a 54-0 rout of Vermillion in prep football action on Friday.
The Titans finished with 471 yards of total offense, led by 149 yards and two touchdowns from Kaden Johnson. Garrett Kolbeck rushed for 84 yards and three scores. Conner Mulder, Jaxon Weber and Jackson Smythe each rushed for a score in the victory.
Charlie Ward passed for 83 yards for Vermillion. Connor Saunders had five catches for 56 yards.
T.J. Kreitlow had six tackles and Jeff Worth picked off two passes for Tea Area. Kolbeck also picked off a pass. Peyton Thompson and Klayton Sattler each recovered a fumble in the victory.
Saunders made nine tackles and an interception, and Jeremy Crowe had eight tackles, including a sack, for Vermillion. Jack Kratz also had eight stops for the Tanagers.
Tea Area, 2-0, travels to West Central next. Vermillion, 1-1, travels to Tri-Valley next.
VERMILLION (1-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0
TEA AREA (2-0) 14 21 13 6 — 54
Crofton 48, Twin River 7
TWIN RIVER, Neb. — Crofton scored 14 points in each of the first three quarters on the way to a 48-7 rout of Twin River in prep football action on Friday. The game served as the season opener for Crofton.
Kadren Miller’s touchdown run helped Twin River avoid the shutout. He finished with 47 yards on three carries, leading the team in rushing.
Owen Koziol had a hand in eight tackles for the Twin River defense. Lucas Cook picked off a pass and Gunner Fink recorded a sack in the effort.
Crofton, 1-0, hosts Oakland-Craig next. Twin River, whose game against Hastings St. Cecilia next week has been cancelled, will travel to Ponca on Sept. 18.
CROFTON (1-0) 14 14 14 6 — 48
TWIN RIVER (0-2) 0 0 0 7 — 7
Madison 34, Canton 18
MADISON — Madison built a 27-0 halftime lead and held on for a 34-18 victory over Canton in prep football action on Friday.
Nate Ricke rushed for 77 yards and a score, and passed for 98 yards and three touchdowns for Madison. Carter Bergheim caught all three touchdown passes, finishing with 69 yards.
Luke Richardson rushed for 64 yards and two scores for Canton. Seth Peterson passed for 176 yards, including eight for 115 yards and a score to Payton Eben.
Trey Smith had a hand in 16 tackles, including two sacks, to lead the Madison defense. Zach Whitlock had a hand in 10 stops and picked off a pass for the Bulldogs.
Marshall Baldwin had two sacks for the Canton defense.
CANTON 0 0 12 6 — 18
MADISON 14 13 7 0 — 34
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 21, Sioux Val. 12
VOLGA — Kaden Klumb accounted for all three touchdowns as Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan defeated Sioux Valley 21-12 on Friday night in Volga.
Klumb completed 4-of-7 passes for 76 yards and two touchdowns (both to Jay Storm), and also ran for a touchdown. Koby Kayser rushed for 95 yards and Bodie Burnham added 57 yards on the ground.
Sioux Valley quarterback Parker Puetz threw for 95 yards and a touchdown, and also rushed for 39 yards and a score. Jaxton Schiller ran for 53 yards and had 46 receiving yards.
BRIDGE.-WAT./ETHAN (2-0) 7 7 0 7 — 21
SIOUX VALLEY (0-1) 6 6 0 0 — 12
Mitchell 33, S.F. Christian 20
MITCHELL — Parker Phillips ran for 220 yards and three touchdowns as Mitchell defeated Sioux Falls Christian 33-20 on Friday night at Joe Quintal Field.
Josh Grosdidier added a pair of rushing scores for Mitchell (2-0), which amassed 288 of its 320 yards on the ground.
For Sioux Falls Christian (0-1), Isaiah Young ran for 102 yards and a touchdown, and quarterback Brooks Nelson passed for 159 yards and two scores.
S.F. CHRISTIAN (0-1) 6 6 0 8 — 20
MITCHELL (2-0) 13 7 7 6 — 33
Dell Rapids 41, Flandreau 16
FLANDREAU — Brayden Gee ran for 82 yards and a score, and Landon Ruesink rushed for 69 yards and two touchdowns as Dell Rapids cruised past Flandreau 41-16 on Friday night in Flandreau.
Austin Henry passed for 73 yards and a touchdown for Dell Rapids (2-0).
For Flandreau (0-2), Tash Lunday had 46 yards and a score on the ground, while Lane Johanson rushed for 27 yards and a touchdown, and Tanner Christenson passed for 49 yards and a score.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.