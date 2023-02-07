VERMILLION — Isaac Bruns scored his 2,000th career point as the Dakota Valley Panthers held off the Vermillion Tanagers 59-54 Tuesday.
Bruns led the way for DV with 27 points on 11-21 shooting and eight rebounds. Randy Rosenquist registered 16 points and seven assists for DV. Jaxson Wingert grabbed nine rebounds in the game.
Zoan Robinson led Vermillion with 19 points. Trey Hansen registered 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
The Panthers improved to 15-0, while the Tanagers fell to 6-10.
Dakota Valley plays at Dell Rapids Friday, while Vermillion plays at Irene-Wakonda Friday.
DAKOTA VALLEY (15-0) 15 16 18 10 — 59
VERMILLION (6-10) 10 7 27 10 — 54
Freeman Acad.-Marion 69, Gayville-Volin 51
GAYVILLE — The Freeman Academy-Marion Bearcats scored 25 points in the third quarter to help them get a 69-51 win over Gayville-Volin in boys’ basketball action.
Connor Epp led the Bearcats with 30 points in the game. Matt Hagen scored 20 points to follow.
The Gayville-Volin Raiders were led by Spencer Karstens’ 28 points.
Freeman Academy-Marion, 7-7, travels to Andes Central-Dakota Christian on Thursday. Gayville-Volin, 3-12, will travel to Canistota on Thursday.
FREEMAN ACADEMY-MARION (7-7) 17 13 25 14 — 69
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (3-12) 8 15 14 14 — 51
Tripp-Delmont-Armour 65, Wagner 61
ARMOUR — The Tripp-Delmont-Armour Nighthawks won an overtime contest 65-61 against the Wagner Red Raiders Tuesday.
Mason Riner led TDA with 21 points. Riley Spaans registered a double-double, scoring 19 points and adding 11 rebounds. Colby Brown scored 12 points, while Jaden Groeneweg registered 10 points and nine rebounds.
Parker Petry led Wagner with 14 points and seven rebounds, with Ted Slaba adding 13 points.
TDA improved to 12-3, while Wagner fell to 6-9.
Tripp-Delmont-Armour hosts Avon Thursday, while Wagner plays Chamberlain Friday.
WAGNER (6-9) 21 18 2 16 4 — 61
TRIPP-DELMONT-ARMOUR (12-3) 14 14 15 14 8 — 65
Hartington-Newcastle 42, Wausa 40
HARTINGTON, Neb. — The Hartington-Newcastle Wildcats held off the Wausa Vikings 42-40 Tuesday.
Carsen Hopping led the Wildcats with 11 points. Turner Dendinger made two threes in the second half, and Cole Heimes and Bailey Paden made big free throws late.
The Wildcats improved to 9-10, while the Vikings fell to 11-10.
Hartington-Newcastle hosts Wynot Friday, while Wausa hosts Crofton Friday.
WAUSA (11-10) 5 4 14 17 — 40
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE (9-10) 10 10 11 11 — 42
Bon Homme 57, Burke 41
TYNDALL — Bon Homme went on a 31-13 run in the second half to get a 57-41 win over Burke in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Riley Rothschadl led Bon Homme with 28 points in the game. Chapin Cooper followed with 13 points.
Burke was led by Reed Benter’s 17 points. Landon Bares scored 14 points to follow.
Bon Homme, 6-8, travels to Scotland on Thursday. Burke, 4-10, will host Kimball-White Lake on Thursday.
BURKE (4-10) 15 13 6 7 — 41
BON HOMME (6-8) 18 8 16 15 — 57
Parkston 55, SC-W 34
FORESTBURG — The Parkston Trojans got 21 points from Will Jodozi as they defeated the Sanborn Central-Woonsocket Blackhawks Tuesday.
Sam Benson and Kaleb Weber added eight points apiece for Parkston.
Jeff Boschee, Hayden Beight and Evan Easton led the Blackhawks with six points apiece. Michael Hoffman grabbed eight rebounds.
The Trojans improved to 7-8, while the Blackhawks fell to 5-9.
Parkston hosts Chamberlain Thursday, while Sanborn Central-Woonsocket hosts Bridgewater-Emery Thursday.
SANBORN CENTRAL-WOON.(5-9) 6 12 10 6 — 34
PARKSTON (7-8) 9 22 14 10 — 55
Hanson 73, Freeman 46
FREEMAN — The Hanson Beavers got 25 points from Ethan Cheeseman as they defeated the Freeman Flyers 73-46 Tuesday.
The Beavers had four players total in double-figures in the contest.
Luke Peters led Freeman with 14 points, while Rocky Ammann added 11 points. Tate Sorensen grabbed seven rebounds.
The Beavers improved to 10-6, while the Flyers fell to 3-13.
Hanson plays Platte-Geddes at the Corn Palace Saturday, while Freeman plays at Corsica-Stickney Thursday.
HANSON (10-6) 19 19 21 14 — 73
FREEMAN (3-13) 7 10 17 12 — 46
Beresford 71, Garretson 41
BERESFORD — Aidan Hamm’s 23-point effort powered the Beresford Watchdogs past the Garretson Blue Dragons 71-41 Tuesday.
Jake Goblirsch added 14 points for Beresford, with Tate VanOtterloo scoring 13 points.
Sam Schleuter led Garretson with 15 points.
The Watchdogs improved to 14-3, while the Blue Dragons fell to 0-14.
Beresford plays at Elk Point-Jefferson Friday, while Garretson hosts Tri-Valley Thursday.
GARRETSON (0-14) 7 11 8 15 — 41
BERESFORD (14-3) 24 12 15 20 — 71
LCC 66, LHNE 43
LAUREL, Neb. — The LCC Bears went on a 36-16 run in the first half to carry them to a 66-43 win over Lutheran High Northeast in boys’ basketball action.
Jake Rath put up 24 points in the game to lead the Bears and make his 1000th career point.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 15-7, hosts Wisner-Pilger on Thursday. Lutheran High Northeast, 14-5, will host Summerland on Friday.
LUTHERN HIGH NORTHEAST (14-5) 10 6 20 7 — 43
LAUREL-CONCORD-COL. (15-7) 12 24 14 16 — 66
Viborg-Hurley 69, Parker 28
PARKER — The Viborg-Hurley Cougars got 19 points from Nick Hanson as they defeated the Parker Pheasants 69-28 Tuesday night.
Gage Goettertz added 14 points for V-H.
The Cougars improved to 13-2, while the Pheasants fell to 2-15.
Viborg-Hurley plays Philip in the DWU/Culver’s Classic Saturday at the Corn Palace, while Parker plays at Sioux Valley Saturday.
West Holt 80, Niobrara-Verdigre 41
NIOBRARA, Neb. — The West Holt Huskies defeated the Niobrara-Verdigre Cougars 80-41 Tuesday.
Weston Mathis and Lincoln Konrad registered 16 points apiece for West Holt. Drake Nemetz added 15 points, while Zach Hooey scored 10 points.
Preston Crosley registered 18 points for the Cougars, with Wendell Archambeau adding 10 points.
The Huskies improved to 11-8, while the Cougars fell to 0-18.
West Holt plays at St. Mary’s Thursday, while Niobrara-Verdigre plays at Boyd County Friday.
WEST HOLT (11-8) 22 19 15 24 — 80
NIOBRARA-VERDIGRE (0-18) 11 13 2 15 — 41
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.