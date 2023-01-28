SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Bucks and Gazelles bowling teams won matches against the Sioux Falls O’Gorman Knights at Empire Bowl Friday.
Oliver Reindl’s 677 series and 247 game led the Bucks in a 45-5 victory as they continue their undefeated season at 10-0. Carter Teply rolled a 648 series with a 246 high score. Nate Myer registered a 561 series with a 234 high score.
Ryan Meert led O’Gorman with a 501 series and 206 high score.
The Gazelles improved to 9-1 on the season with a 49-1 victory. They were led by Teighlor Karstens’ impressive 745 series that included a 289 high score. Zara Bitsos rolled a 510 series with a 193 high score. Leila Barta rolled a 497 series with a 189 high score.
Erin Kassing led O’Gorman with a 392 series and 138 high score.
The Bucks’ JV team defeated O’Gorman 41-9 to improve to 9-1 on the season. Justin Stratman rolled a 574 series with a 236 high score. Joseph Holan registered a 547 series with a 214 high score. Ryan Turner rolled a 543 series with a 201 high score.
Yankton hosts the Sioux Falls Christian Chargers Monday at 4 p.m. in a match that was originally scheduled for Dec. 16. It will be Senior Night at Yankton Bowl to honor the senior Buck and Gazelle bowlers.
