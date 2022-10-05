SIOUX FALLS — Augustana Hall of Fame women’s basketball head coach Dave Krauth announced Wednesday morning that his 34th season will be his final year as a head coach, as he will retire following the 2022-23 season.

Krauth is the all-time winningest coach in Augustana women’s basketball history with 670 wins against just 296 losses. The 2022 South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame inductee is a two-time NSIC Coach of the Year (2018 & 2021), NCC Coach of the Year (1990), South Dakota Sportswriters’ College Women’s Coach of the Year (1994) and three-time South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association Women’s College Coach of the Year (1990, 1991, 2005).

