SIOUX FALLS — Augustana Hall of Fame women’s basketball head coach Dave Krauth announced Wednesday morning that his 34th season will be his final year as a head coach, as he will retire following the 2022-23 season.
Krauth is the all-time winningest coach in Augustana women’s basketball history with 670 wins against just 296 losses. The 2022 South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame inductee is a two-time NSIC Coach of the Year (2018 & 2021), NCC Coach of the Year (1990), South Dakota Sportswriters’ College Women’s Coach of the Year (1994) and three-time South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association Women’s College Coach of the Year (1990, 1991, 2005).
Following the 2021 season that saw Augustana claim the NSIC South Division Championship, Krauth was named a finalist for the WBCA Division II National Coach of the Year.
Augustana women’s basketball rose to national prominence under Krauth, earning its first-ever trip to the NCAA Tournament in his first season after he inherited a team that went 8-20 the previous season. Krauth’s team then went to 13 more NCAA Tournaments, highlighted by a trip to the national semifinals in 2013.
His 670 wins are the fifth-most amongst active coaches in NCAA Division II, while just one coach has tallied that many in fewer years on the active list. Amongst women’s college basketball coaches across all divisions, he enters his final season 48th all-time in career victories.
