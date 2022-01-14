BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Plainview jumped out to a 20-10 lead after one quarter and held on for a 59-48 victory over Bloomfield in Lewis & Clark Conference girls’ basketball action on Friday.
No statistics were reported for Plainview (9-4), which hosts West Holt on Tuesday.
Alexandra Eisenhauer led Bloomfield with 19 points and six rebounds. Madison Abbenhaus added 12 points.
Bloomfield, 6-6, travels to Elkhorn Valley today (Saturday).
PLAINVIEW (9-4) 20 14 9 16 — 59
BLOOMFIELD (6-6) 10 17 12 9 — 48
