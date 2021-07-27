The third annual Kipp Kinsley Memorial 5K Fun Run & Walk will be held Friday, Aug. 27, at 6:30 p.m. at the Midway Beach in the Lewis & Clark Recreational Area near Yankton.
There is a cost to participate. Proceeds go to the BeKipp Foundation for Sudden Cardiac Arrest. For more information, go online to www.bekipp.org. Registrations are available online at active.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.