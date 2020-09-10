GAYVILLE — Kayla VanOsdel’s big night with 23 kills and 24 digs helped Gayville-Volin stay undefeated by virtue of a 23-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-16, 17-15 come from behind volleyball victory over Freeman on Thursday night in Gayville.
Jadyn Hubbard tallied 17 kills and Samantha Olson had 16 kills for the hometown Raiders (5-0), while Molly Larson had 68 digs and Keeley Larson had 55 set assists.
In the loss for Freeman (3-2), Rijjy Peterson recorded 18 kills, three blocks and 29 digs, while Mesa Mehlhaf had eight kills, and Odalie Pankratz had six kills and 23 set assists. Ava Ammann added 17 set assists and Lily Wipf had 20 digs.
Next Tuesday, Gayville-Volin plays Viborg-Hurley in Viborg and Freeman hosts Bridgewater-Emery.
FREEMAN (3-2) 25 25 23 16 15
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (5-0) 23 23 25 25 17
Platte-Geddes 3, Bon Homme 2
PLATTE — Karly VanDerWerff’s 18 kills and a big match from Avery DeVries helped Platte-Geddes clip Bon Homme 25-17, 25-25, 17-25, 25-12, 15-7 in volleyball action Thursday night in Platte.
DeVries recorded two kills, 34 set assists, 20 digs and five ace serves, while Regan Hoffman had 19 digs. Taryn Starr chipped in with five digs and four ace serves.
In the loss for Bon Homme, Jenae Alberts had 12 kills and 14 digs, McKenzie Carson tallied nine kills and three blocks, and Jenna Duffek contributed 10 set assist and 14 digs. Jaden Kortan had 13 set assists, three blocks and four kills, and Oliva Bures led the defense with 24 digs.
Next Monday, Platte-Geddes plays Andes Central-Dakota Christian in Corsica, and Bon Homme hosts Centerville in Tyndall.
BON HOMME (2-4) 17 25 25 12 7
PLATTE-GEDDES (3-1) 25 15 17 25 15
EPJ 3, Canton 2
ELK POINT — Lizzy Connelly and McKenzie Stone each finished with 11 kills as Elk Point-Jefferson beat Canton 25-23, 33-35, 26-24, 21-25, 15-13 in volleyball action Thursday night in Elk Point.
Josie Curry added 10 kills and four blocks for EPJ (2-3), while Addison Stabe posted 38 set assists and Alyssa Chytka had 43 digs.
For Canton (1-5), Carlee Laubach notched 13 kills and 40 digs, and Landree Meister tallied six kills, 13 digs and 39 set assists.
ELK POINT-JEFF. (2-3) 25 33 26 21 15
CANTON (1-5) 23 35 24 25 13
Scotland 3, FA-M 0
FREEMAN — Delanie VanDriel’s nine kills helped Scotland sweep Freeman Academy-Marion 25-9, 25-8, 25-16 on Thursday night in Freeman.
Grace Fryda added six kills and five ace serves for Scotland (2-3), while MaKayla Friederich had four kills, nine digs and four aces. Rylee Conrad contributed 18 set assists and Joslyn Walloch had 11 digs.
For FA-M (0-2), Alivea Weber tallied seven digs and three ace serves, while Maria Cortes had four set assists and two aces. Alexa Gortmaker had three digs.
Scotland hosts Burke on Saturday and FA-M plays Oldham-Ramona-Rutland on Saturday in Rutland.
SCOTLAND (2-3) 25 25 25
FREEMAN ACAD.-MAR. (0-2) 9 8 16
Avon 3, Alcester-Hudson 0
AVON — The Avon Lady Pirates continued an excellent start to their season with a 25-10, 25-23, 19-25, 25-22 victory over the Alcester-Hudson Cubs in prep volleyball action on Thursday night.
For the Lady Pirates, Shalayne Nagel dominated the net with 12 kills, while McKenna Kocmich posted a game-high 20 assists and 19 digs. Katie Gretschmann would also finish with 18 digs for Avon.
For the Cubs, Abby Walth ended the night with six kills and Bayleigh Peterson posted four blocks while handing out 20 assists in the loss.
The Cubs will now look to bounce back in a home match versus Centerville next Tuesday. Avon, meanwhile, will look to continue their excellent start with a road match at Wagner on Tuesday.
ALCESTER-HUDSON (1-3) 19 23 25 22
AVON (4-2) 25 25 19 25
Tri-Valley 3, Vermillion 0
VERMILLION — Jessica Masgai’s six kills and six blocks were crucial factors in Tri-Valley’s 25-10, 25-16, 25-20 sweep over Vermillion on Thursday night at Vermillion High School.
Taber Teel added three kills and Grace Schildhauer notched 13 set assists for Tri-Valley.
For Vermillion, Kara Klemme had five kills, six digs and three ace serves, while Evan Knutson had five kills and Sydney Stockwell contributed three kills. Claire Doty helped the offense with 10 set assists and Shandie Ludwig was the defensive catalyst with 21 digs.
Vermillion hosts Madison on Sept. 17.
TRI-VALLEY (2-2) 25 25 25
VERMILLION (2-3) 10 16 20
Wagner 3, Gregory 0
GREGORY — Abby Brunsing’s 11 kills, three blocks and 17 digs helped Wagner sweep Gregory 25-15, 25-23, 25-20 on Thursday night in Gregory.
Macy Koupal contributed 16 set assists to the victory for Wagner (4-1), while Olivia Breen had 11 digs, Shona Kocer had three blocks and Paige Petry added three ace serves.
For Gregory (2-3), Jessy Jo Vanderwerff recorded eight kills, Brooklynn Kenzy had six kills and Gracie Kenzy posted nine set assists.
Wagner hosts Avon next Tuesday.
WAGNER (4-1) 25 25 25
GREGORY (2-3) 15 23 20
Bridgewater-Emery 3, Irene-Wakonda 0
EMERY — Julia Weber’s 13 kills and 17 digs enabled Bridgewater-Emery to sweep Irene-Wakonda 25-20, 25-16, 25-15 on Thursday evening in Emery.
Kerrigan Schultz, Taylor Schallenkamp and Chloe Schmitt all added seven kills for Bridgewater-Emery (5-0), while Schultz had 21 set assists and Sara Hofer had 14 digs.
For Irene-Wakonda (1-4), Nora O’Malley posted nine kills, McKenna Mohr had five kills, Katie Knodel had 19 digs, and Emma Orr tallied 11 set assists and nine digs.
Next Tuesday, Bridgewater-Emery visits Freeman and Irene-Wakonda hosts Freeman Academy-Marion in Wakonda.
IRENE-WAKONDA (1-4) 20 16 15
BRIDGE.-EMERY (5-0) 25 25 25
KWL 3, TDA 0
WHITE LAKE — The Kimball/ White Lake WiLdKats won their third match of the year in a 25-21, 25-15, 25-19 victory over the T-D/A Nighthawks in prep volleyball action Thursday night.
Kennedy Leiferman and Dani Deffenbaugh both finished with 11 kills in the victory for the WiLdKats. Freshman Ryann Nielsen lead the offense with 25 assists, and Madison Meier lead a strong defensive effort with 20 digs.
For the Nighthawks, Gracey Schatz had six kills and Hannah Stremeck passed out seven assists.
The WiLdKats will now face Mt.Vernon/Plankinton in Plankinton on Sept. 15th. The Nighthawks will look to bounce back on Sept 15 when they travel to Tyndall to play Bon Homme.
TRIPP-DEL./ARM. (1-4) 21 15 19
KIMBALL-WHITE LAKE (3-1) 25 25 25
Wynot 3, Viborg-Hurley 0
VIBORG — The Wynot Blue Devils swept the Viborg-Hurley Cougars 25-11, 25-8, 25-11 in prep volleyball action on Thursday night.
Karley Heimes dominated the match with 11 kills and 12 digs for the Blue Devils, while Edyn Sudbeck posted nine kills and 13 digs. Chloe Heimes also passed out 15 assists for Wynot, who moves to 6-0 on the year.
For the Cougars, Rachel Christensen led a strong defensive effort with 32 digs, and teammate Delana Mach had three kills and 20 digs.
Wynot will look to continue their undefeated season next Tuesday when they travel to Bloomfield. Viborg-Hurley, meanwhile, will look for their first win next Tuesday where they will face undefeated Gayville-Volin in Viborg.
VIBORG-HURLEY (0-4) 11 8 11
WYNOT (6-0) 25 25 25
Big East Conference
MCM 3, Flandreau 0
MONTROSE — Madisen Koepsell and Tayah McGregor both tallied eight kills as McCook Central-Montrose swept Flandreau 25-9, 25-17, 25-17 in the opening round Thursday in the Big East Conference Tournament in Montrose.
Michaela McCormick added six kills and four ace serves for MCM (2-4), while Maggie Miles had 12 set assists and Riley Morrison had 14 digs.
For Flandreau (0-6), Claire Sheppard recorded eight kills and six blocks, Mary Kneebone had nine set assists and Mia Parsley tallied 11 digs.
FLANDREAU (0-6) 9 17 17
MCCOOK CEN.-MON. (2-4) 25 25 25
Chester Area 3, Baltic 2
CHESTER — Jayda Kenyon and Breckyn Ewoldt each had 13 kills as Chester Area beat Baltic 25-18, 21-25, 23-25, 25-15, 15-7 in the opening round of the Big East Conference Tournament on Thursday in Chester.
Kenna Brown dished out 41 set assists and led the defense with 30 digs.
Baltic got 12 kills, five aces and 31 digs from Sami Polzin, as well as 16 set assists from Jetta Hefty.
BALTIC (1-4) 18 25 25 15 7
CHESTER AREA 25 21 23 25 15
Other Matches
MVP 3, Hanson 0
ALEXANDRIA — The Mount Vernon/Plankinton Titans made a clean sweep of the Hanson Beavers in their 25-12, 25-19, 26-24 victory in prep volleyball action on Thursday night.
Maria Baker led the Titans with 10 kills, while teammate Shyla Tobin dished out 23 assists in the victory.
For the Beaverettes, Grace Weber had a strong performance with seven kills and Jalyn Kampshoff had 18 assists on the night. Defensively for Hanson, Annalyse Weber ended the night with 13 digs and Abby Kortan had 11 digs.
Hanson will now look to bounce back on Sept. 19 at the Emery Tournament. The Titans will look to extend their three-match win streak at Redfield next Tuesday.
HANSON (1-4) 12 19 24
MT.VERNON/PLANK. (3-2) 25 25 26
Madison 3, Lennox 0
MADISON – Abby Brooks led the Madison Lady Bulldogs to a 25-19, 25-10, 25-15 sweep over the Lennox Orioles in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
The senior finished with 18 kills along with four ace serves in the victory. Sophia VadenBosch would also post 11 kills along with 16 digs while Autumn Barger finished with 20 digs on the night. Kylie Brusemark finished the match with 26 assists to help led the Lady Bulldogs to victory.
For the Orioles, Mara Hinker ended the match with nine kills and Kyah Jackson led the offense with 16 assists. Courntey Sandal would also post 16 digs for Lennox.
The Orioles will now look to get back on track when they face Aberdeen Roncalli at home on Saturday. Madison, meanwhile, will face undefeated Class B powerhouse Northwestern at home on Saturday.
LENNOX (1-4) 19 10 15
MADISON (5-1) 25 25 25
SF Washington 3, Watertown 2
WATERTOWN — Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda pounded the floor with 21 kills against only two errors as Sioux Falls Washington defeated Watertown 25-16, 13-25, 23-25, 25-20, 16-14 on Thursday night in Watertown.
Sydney Schetnan added 18 kills and Katelyn Richardson tallied 55 set assists for Washington (4-1).
No stats were reported for Watertown.
WASHINGTON 25 13 23 25 16
WATERTOWN 16 25 25 20 14
