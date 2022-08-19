HARTFORD — The schedule for the soccer doubleheader featuring Yankton at West Central, scheduled for Monday, has been changed.

In varsity action at Anderson Field (by West Central school), the boys’ match will begin at 4 p.m., with the girls’ match at approximately 6 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.