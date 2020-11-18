BURNSVILLE, Minn. — A number of area student-athletes were among the honorees as the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced its Fall All-Academic Teams.
Named to the “Team of Excellence” were Augustana’s Cait Savey (Jr., cross country, Beresford), and Sioux Falls’ Logan Hansen (Sr., cross country, Hurley) and Brennan Moran (So., football, North Sioux City), and Wayne State’s Allie Rosener (Jr., cross country, Newcastle, Nebraska)
Also named to the All-Academic Team were Sioux Falls’ Hannah Ebert (Jr., cross country, Beresford), Grant Rice (Jr., football, Gayville) and Nicole Jacobson (So., volleyball, Dakota Dunes).
To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, a student-athlete must have a 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher, while NSIC All-Academic Team members must have a 3.20 cumulative GPA or higher.
Additionally, the student-athlete must be a member of the varsity traveling team, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at her/his institution (true freshmen, red-shirt freshmen and ineligible athletic transfers are not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at that institution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.