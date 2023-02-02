The Yankton Bucks took down the Pierre Governors with a final score of 56-51 in a competitive Eastern South Dakota Conference game.
Both teams battled back and forth to try and claim the lead by half. After nine lead changes, Lincoln Kienholz hit a last second basket to give Pierre a 30-28 halftime lead.
Drew Ryken led the team offensively, putting up 23 points in the game. Jackson Edman led the Governors with 15 points.
The Bucks were able to shift the game into their favor towards the end of the third after a Pierre technical foul with 33 seconds left in the quarter. The Bucks made their two free throws and made a last second 3-pointer to end the quarter up 45-43.
“That was the turning point for the team,” Yankton head coach Chris Haynes said. “Rugby did a great job holding until the last shot and then finding Isaiah in the corner to hit a big three.”
The team is looking to capitalize on this win and use the momentum to push forward into the next game against Huron.
“We are going to look and lean on our seniors and their leadership as we head into this next game,” he said, “Huron Arena is a tough place to go and win, so we are going to need this same kind of effort for another 32 minutes.”
Yankton moves to 7-4, while Pierre falls to 8-6.
The Bucks are looking to continue to use the momentum as they travel to Huron on Monday.
Yankton won the Junior Varsity game 58-42, with Tucker Gilmore leading with 20 points.
The sophomore team won 66-43. The Bucks were led by Carson Ness’s 17 points.
The Bucks also won the freshman game 51-35, with Owen Eidsness leading with 19 points.
