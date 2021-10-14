OMAHA, Neb. — A season-high 24 kills and 22 digs from Elizabeth Juhnke highlighted South Dakota’s balanced attack in a 25-17, 23-25, 25-27, 25-22, 15-13 victory over Omaha in Summit League volleyball action on Thursday in Omaha’s Baxter Arena.
Madison Harms had 15 kills and five blocks (1 solo) for USD (10-7, 7-1 Summit). Madison Jurgens had 51 assists, 20 digs, seven kills and four assisted blocks. Aimee Adams had 10 kills and 11 digs. Maddie Wiedenfeld posted eight kills and seven blocks (one solo), Sami Slaugher had eight kills and four assisted blocks, and Lolo Weideman tied a career high with 32 digs in the victory.
Marriah Buss posted 16 kills and Sadie Limback had 12 kills and 14 digs for Omaha (9-8), which suffered its first league setback (6-1). Sami Clarkson finished with 44 assists and four ace serves. Shayla McCormick had nine kills and Rylee Marshall had five blocks (one solo) for the Mavericks.
USD continues its road swing at Denver on Saturday. Start time is 2 p.m. Central.
