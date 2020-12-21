VOLGA — Yankton placed second to host Sioux Valley in the 12-team Cossack Avalanche wrestling tournament, held Saturday.
Sioux Valley finished with 112.5 points on the day. Mitchell Guthmiller (113), Skylar Trygstad (132), Seth Heidenreich (160) and Joe Hornick (170) won titles for the Cossacks.
Yankton scored 96 points on the day. Evan Nelson (138) and Zavier Leonard (220) led the way for the Bucks, each winning titles. Dylan Sloan (120) and Shaylor Platt (145) each earned a runner-up finish. Will Pavlish (132) and Ashton Langeland (182) each placed third. Vaden Griel (170) finished fourth.
Viborg-Hurley tied for ninth in the 12-team event, scoring 39 points. For the Cougars, Collin Graves led the way with a heavyweight title. Wyatt Huber (138), George Johnson (152) and Garrett Dangel (220) each placed third.
Yankton opens the home portion of its season today (Tuesday), hosting Huron in Eastern South Dakota Conference action. The JV match begins at 4 p.m., with the varsity to follow at 5 p.m.
Huskies Inv.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON — Canton ran away with team honors in the 10-team Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies Invitational wrestling tournament, held Saturday.
Canton scored 210 points on the day, led by titles from Teague Granum (106), Ayson Rice (120), Ashton Keller (145), Jaden Dominisse (160), Luke Richardson (170), Tanner Meyers (182) and Zach Richardson (285).
West Sioux was second with 111 points. Parkston finished third with 86 points.
For Parkston, Gavin Braun (106), Wyatt Anderson (113), Porter Neugebauer (126) and Noah Mahoney (160) each placed second. Landon Sudbeck (132) finished third and Logan Heidinger (182) finished fourth for the Trojans.
Host EPJ was fifth with 75 points, led by runner-up finishes from Lucas Hueser (145), Ben Swatek (160) and Gavin Jacobs (170). Hayes Johnson (113) finished third. Keaton Gale (120) placed fourth for the Huskies.
Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon placed sixth with 69 points, led by a 195-pound title from Jordan Gall. Jaymison Bjorum (138) finished second. Tyrus Bietz (160) finished third. Brock Kotalik (106) and D.J. Rueb (220) each placed fourth.
Wagner scored 61 points on the day. Jhett Breen (120) and Nolan Dvorak (182) each earned a runner-up finish. Karstyn Lhotak (106) placed third. Riley Roberts (145) and Tim Bouza (170) finished fourth.
Beresford-Alcester-Hudson finished with 52 points, led by a 152-pound title from Logan Serck. Aaron Larson (170) placed third. Jovey Christensen (126), Robert Watkins (138) and Chris Wirth (285) each finished fourth.
Dakota Valley scored 20 points in the event. Jackson Boonstra (126) placed third and Bennett Lukken (113) finished fourth for the Panthers.
Titan Inv.
PLANKINTON — Redfield edged out Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes for top honors in the Titan Invitational, held Saturday in Plankinton.
Redfield scored 195 points on the day, followed by KWLPG (171) and McCook Central-Montrose. The champion Pheasants were led by titles from Bradyn Robbins (138), Mason Fey (145), Dylan Whitley (160) and Corbin Schwartz (182).
For KWLPG, Kasen Konstanz (113), Kyler Konstanz (120), Chase Varilek (132) and Levi Nightingale (195) won titles. Grayson Hanson (160) and Kameron Styles (285) each earned a runner-up finish. Johnny Lenz (106), Carter Lenz (138) and Spencer Hansen (182) each placed third in the event.
Marion-Freeman-Freeman Academy-Canistota-Menno scored 39 points on the day. For the Rebels, Clayton Smith won the 220-pound title and Ethan Ortman placed fourth at 160 pounds.
Osmond Inv.
OSMOND, Neb. — Pierce beat out West Point-Beemer for team honors at the 14-team Osmond Invitational wrestling tournament, held Saturday.
Pierce scored 247 points on the day, well ahead of WPB (216.5) and West Holt (146). For Pierce, Isaiah Adams (120), Brock Bolling (126), Blake Bolling (138), Ashton Schweitzer (160), Michael Kruntorad (170) and Zander Schweitzer (182) won titles.
Ponca was the top area team, placing eighth with 87 points. The Indians were led by a 195-pound title from Matt Logue. Also for Ponca, Aiden Cook (160) placed second and Dalton Anderson (126) finished third.
Creighton scored 39 points on the day. Sam Vortherms (170) placed second and R.J. Wilmes (160) finished third for the Bulldogs.
Niobrara-Verdigre scored 27 points in the event, led by a third place finish from Gavin Chohon (182).
EPPJ Inv.
ELGIN, Neb. — Twin River edged Plainview and Twin Loup for top honors in the Elgin Public-Pope John Invitational, Saturday in Elgin, Nebraska.
Twin River scored 132, finishing just ahead of Plainview (126) and Twin Loup (123). Palmer (95) and Hartington Cedar Catholic (68) rounded out the first five in the 14-team event.
For Twin River, Jaxson Jones (170) and Jed Jones (182) won titles.
Cedar Catholic was led by a third place finish from Cole Steffensen (132). Keegan Carl (106), Kerby Hochstein (138), Conner Hochstein (152) and Korth Kale (160) each placed fourth.
Blue Machine Tourn.
WAYNE, Neb. — Schuyler scored 173.5 points to earn top honors in the Blue Machine Wrestling Tournament, held Saturday in Wayne.
For Schuyler, Ivan Perez (106) and Diego Maganda (152) won titles.
Winside was second with 140.5 points, followed by Neligh-Oakdale (124.5), Wayne (84) and Quad County Northeast (78).
For Quad County Northeast, led by a 220-pound title from Kolby Casey. Nolan Ohlrich (152) finished second. Fischer Carson (285) placed third. Ajay Gubbles (182) and Colby Wathor (195) each earned fourth.
