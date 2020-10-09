GAYVILLE — Andrew Gustad combined for four touchdowns as Gayville-Volin cruised past Centerville 56-6 in the first half on Friday night in Gayville.
Gustad rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns, and also caught a 42-yard touchdown pass from Nate Quatier. Kyle Hirsch got the Raiders started with a 77-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and later scored on an 11-yard run.
Quatier and Alex Schoenberner each tacked on a touchdown run. Darien Rabe caught two passes for 48 yards and Gustad led the defense with nine tackles.
Centerville’s lone touchdown came from Jack Walters on a 30-yard reception from Cole Edberg. Walters caught three passes and Lane Johnson paced the defense with six tackles.
EPJ 48, MCM 44
SALEM — Skyler Swatek’s 24-yard touchdown run with 1:46 remaining in the fourth quarter sent Elk Point-Jefferson to a 48-44 victory over McCook Central-Montrose in high school football action Friday night in Salem.
Jacobi Krouse had given MCM a 44-42 lead with a 3-yard touchdown run and a conversion run with 4:16 left.
Swatek carried the ball 10 times for 160 yards and two scores for EPJ, while Beau Schmitz ran for two touchdowns.
Krouse rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns for MCM, while Gavin Gordon completed 17-of-29 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns. Avery Feterl caught eight passes for 125 yards and a touchdown, and Cody Miles had three receptions for 121 yards and two scores.
ELK POINT-JEFF. 0 27 7 14 — 48
MCCOOK CEN.-MONT. 0 22 14 8 — 44
Corsica-Stickney 54, TDA/AC-DC 22
ARMOUR — Caden VanDrongelen rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown as Corsica-Stickney cruised past Tripp-Delmont-Armour/Andes Central-Dakota Christian 54-22 on Friday night in Armour.
Adam Joachim hauled in three catches for 41 yards for Corsica-Stickney.
For TDA/AC-DC, Trey Sparks rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown, and Nolan Blackcloud caught five passes for 41 yards.
CORSICA-STICKNEY 6 24 8 16 — 54
TRIPP-DEL.-ARM./AC-DC 0 8 14 0 — 22
Alcester-Hudson 48, Elkton-Lake Benton 36
ALCESTER — Alcester-Hudson outscored Elkton-Lake Benton 34-14 in the first half and held on for a 48-36 victory over the Elks in prep football action on Friday.
Logan Serck rushed for 210 yards and three touchdowns, and passed for 227 yards and two scores for Alcester-Hudson. Jovey Christensen rushed for 112 yards and two scores, and made six catches for 105 yards and a score. Kolby Schiefen also had a TD catch.
Ryan Krog passed for 339 yards and four touchdowns for Elkton-Lake Benton. Matthew Nibbe caught four passes for 141 yards and two scores. Aiden Erickson caught seven passes for 103 yards, and had a kickoff return for touchdown.
Serck and Alex Winquist each had a hand in a dozen tackles for the Alcester-Hudson defense.
Jack Hemmen was in on 11 stops, and Mathew Grooters had a hand in 10 stops for the Elkton-Lake Benton defense.
ELKTON-LAKE BENTON 8 6 16 6 — 36
ALCESTER-HUDSON 12 22 8 6 — 48
Canistota-Freeman 48, Bon Homme 8
FREEMAN — Canistota-Freeman built a 48-0 halftime lead and coasted to a 48-8 victory over Bon Homme in prep football action on Friday.
Tyce Ortman rushed for 103 yards and three scores, and returned a punt for a touchdown for Canistota-Freeman. Isiah Robertson and Noah Kleinsasser also rushed for a score each for the Pride.
Easton Mudder passed for 119 yards for Bon Homme. Logan Winckler rushed for a touchdown.
Cayden Scott had a hand in six tackles, and Robertson returned an interception for a touchdown for Canisota-Freeman.
BON HOMME 0 0 0 8 — 8
CANISTOTA-FREEMAN 36 12 0 0 — 48
Sioux Valley 42, Beresford 20
BERESFORD — Sioux Valley built a 34-0 halftime lead and held on for a 42-20 victory over Beresford in prep football action on Friday.
Jaxton Schiller caught two passes for 91 yards and two scores, and rushed for 52 yards and a score for Sioux Valle. Parker Puetz passed for 161 yards and three scores. Damian Danzelsen caught a 70-yard touchdown pass in the victory.
Tate VanOtterlo passed for 133 yards and three scores for Beresford. Max Orr, Spencer Nelson and Isaiah Richards each had touchdown catches. Richards also rushed for a team-best 54 yards.
Carson Christopherson led the Sioux Valley defense with seven tackles. Ashton Tjaden had 11 stops for Beresford.
SIOUX VALLEY (6-1) 20 14 8 0 — 42
BERESFORD (2-4) 0 0 12 8 — 20
Homer 58, Randolph 20
RANDOLPH, Neb. — Avery Overfelt scampered for 187 yards and four touchdowns on the ground as Homer rolled past Randolph 58-20 in Nebraska football action Friday night in Randolph, Nebraska.
Austin Baker and Carson Gaarder also ran for touchdowns for Homer, and Baker also passed for 141 yards and two touchdowns.
For Randolph, Justin Haselhorst rushed for 135 yards and three scores, and Tristan Mosel ran for 61 yards.
HOMER 21 23 14 0 — 58
RANDOLPH 14 6 0 0 — 20
Dak. Valley 38, Lennox 21
LENNOX — Dakota Valley extended its winning streak to five straight with a 38-21 victory at Lennox in prep football action on Friday.
Chayce Montagne rushed for two scores, and Randy Rosenquist had a touchdown run and touchdown catch for Dakota Valley. Tommy Nikkel also had a touchdown run. Evan Foster added a 25-yard field goal in the victory.
Jackson Arlt caught six passes for 75 yards and a score, and added a rushing touchdown for Lennox. Braeden Wulf tossed a touchdown pass, Brandon Fodness passed for 152 yards, and Ty Speiler rushed for 68 yards and a score for the Orioles.
Peyton Eich had seven tackles and an interception for the Lennox defense. Luke Van Meeteren had a sack.
Dakota Valley, 5-2, hosts Vermillion next. Lennox hosts Madison next.
DAKOTA VALLEY (5-2) 7 17 14 0 — 38
LENNOX (1-5) 0 7 7 7 — 21
W. Central 33, Madison 14
HARTFORD — West Central built a 17-0 halftime lead, then outscored Madison 16-0 in the fourth quarter to claim a 33-14 victory over the Bulldogs in prep football action on Friday.
Ryan Healy rushed for 126 yards and a score, and Justin Zirpel rushed for 83 yards and a score for West Central. Derek Eidsness hit four short field goals, including three in the fourth quarter, in the victory.
Nate Ricke passed for a touchdown and rushed for a score for Madison.
The West Central defense forced five turnovers, including Eidsness picking off a pass and returning it for a touchdown to seal the game with 1:28 to play. Jacob Krempges picked off two passes for the Trojans. Logan Maras had a team-high six stops in the victory.
Trey Smith had eight solo stops to lead Madison. Mike Peters picked off a pass.
West Central, 4-3, travels to Dell Rapids on Oct. 16. Madison, 3-4, travels to Lennox on Oct. 16.
MADISON (3-4) 0 0 14 0 — 14
WEST CENTRAL (4-3) 3 14 0 16 — 33
