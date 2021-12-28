DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake put four players in double figures in an 82-53 victory over Mount Marty in men’s basketball action on Tuesday. The game was counted as an exhibition for MMU.
D.J. Wilkins led Drake with 16 points, going 4-for-6 from three-point range. Tucker DeVries scored 11 points, and Tremell Murphy and Darnell Brodie each scored 10 points in the victory.
For Mount Marty (4-13), Gio Diaz scored a team-high 16 points. Matthew Becker finished with eight points. Tyrell Harper posted 11 rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots for the Lancers.
Mount Marty returns to Great Plains Athletic Conference action on Saturday, hosting Dordt. Start time for the contest is set for 3:45 p.m. at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
Drake, 10-4, travels to Missouri State on Sunday as the Bulldogs return to Missouri Valley Conference play.
DRAKE 82, MOUNT MARTY 53
MOUNT MARTY (4-13)
Harper 1-5 1-1 3, Pappas 2-10 1-2 6, Coleman 2-4 1-2 6, Stearns 0-3 0-0 0, Wilson 1-4 0-0 3, Diaz 6-13 1-1 16, Larson 2-4 1-2 7, Becker 4-7 0-2 8, Altenburg 1-1 2-2 4, Arlt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-52 7-12 53.
DRAKE (10-4)
Brodie 3-6 4-6 10, Murphy 3-5 3-4 10, Sturtz 2-3 4-4 8, Wilkins 6-9 0-0 16, DeVries 4-14 0-0 11, Akinwole 2-2 0-0 5, Djamgouz 3-7 0-2 9, Ferguson 0-2 1-4 1, Jackson 3-4 0-0 9, Dahlke 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 27-55 13-22 82.
Halftime—Drake 42-13. 3-Point Goals—Mount Marty 8-29 (Diaz 3-9, Larson 2-4, Coleman 1-1, Wilson 1-3, Pappas 1-7, Arlt 0-1, Becker 0-1, Harper 0-1, Stearns 0-2), Drake 15-30 (Wilkins 4-6, Jackson 3-4, Djamgouz 3-7, DeVries 3-9, Akinwole 1-1, Murphy 1-2, Dahlke 0-1). Rebounds—Mount Marty 25 (Harper 11), Drake 31 (Murphy 7). Assists—Mount Marty 7 (Pappas 3), Drake 14 (DeVries, Akinwole 3). Total Fouls—Mount Marty 17, Drake 10.
