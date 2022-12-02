BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Bloomfield built a 43-24 lead through three quarters and held on for a 56-44 victory over Tri County Northeast in Lewis & Clark Conference boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Layne Warrior scored 22 points to lead Bloomfield. Wiley Ziegler and Mason Mackeprang each had nine points in the victory.
Bloomfield, 1-1, hosts Stuart on Tuesday. Tri County Northeast travels to Siouxland (Iowa) Community Christian on Dec. 8.
TRI CO. NE (0-2) 7 15 2 20 — 44
BLOOMFIELD (1-1) 13 16 14 13 — 56
CROFTON, Neb. — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge built a 27-17 halftime lead on the way to a 47-32 victory over Crofton in boys’ basketball action on Friday.
For Crofton, Simon McFarland finished with 23 points.
LCC, 1-1, travels to Homer on Tuesday. Crofton travels to Boyd County on Dec. 8.
LAUREL-CC (1-1) 11 16 12 8 — 47
CROFTON (1-1) 9 8 8 7 — 32
