GRAND FORKS, N.D. — For the second week in a row the top-ranked South Dakota State football team was on the ropes early on the road, but once again the Jackrabbits owned the second half to down 20th-ranked North Dakota, 49-35, Saturday afternoon at the Alerus Center.

SDSU scored 35 consecutive points in the middle portion of the game, including a 21-0 outburst in the third quarter to run its winning streak to seven and improve to 7-1 overall. Coupled with Southern Illinois' loss Saturday at South Dakota, the Jackrabbits took over sole possession of first place in the Missouri Valley Football Conference with a 5-0 mark.

