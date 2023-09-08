WATERTOWN — Yankton Bucks quarterback Lucas Kampshoff threw for 353 yards and accounted for four touchdowns as the Bucks defeated the Watertown Arrows 31-20 in Eastern South Dakota Conference football action Friday at Watertown Arrows Stadium.

“Lucas played well all night,” said Bucks assistant coach Brady Hale on the 5 Star Streaming broadcast after the game. “He was patient.”

