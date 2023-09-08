WATERTOWN — Yankton Bucks quarterback Lucas Kampshoff threw for 353 yards and accounted for four touchdowns as the Bucks defeated the Watertown Arrows 31-20 in Eastern South Dakota Conference football action Friday at Watertown Arrows Stadium.
“Lucas played well all night,” said Bucks assistant coach Brady Hale on the 5 Star Streaming broadcast after the game. “He was patient.”
After the Bucks went down 14-0 after Watertown running back Juven Hudson rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter, Hale liked the team’s response to adversity.
“We were close the whole time and told our guys to stick with it,” he said. “We knew if we could get a score, we’re down 14-7 and we’re getting the ball after half.
“It speaks to our guys’ ability to take a punch in a road environment against a team that’s 2-0 like us,” Hale said. “(We had) the leadership and will to come back and score 31 unanswered points there. That’s an incredible effort by our guys. Credit to our leadership. It’s fun to see that happen.”
The Bucks’ Tucker Gilmore gave Yankton the jolt it needed early in the second quarter, picking off Watertown quarterback Treyton Himmerich and returning the football to the Arrows 30-yard line.
On Yankton’s ensuing offensive drive, Kampshoff scored his fifth rushing touchdown of the season on a two-yard run to get Yankton on the board with 9:13 remaining in the second quarter.
After Yankton forced a Watertown 3-and-out, Yankton had to punt again but a roughing the punter penalty gave the Bucks new life. Kampshoff led the offense 70 yards as he found Gilmore for a 19-yard touchdown to tie things up at 14 with 5:36 left in the half. On the drive, he hit Austin Gobel down the middle for a 31-yard gain.
After Watertown punted, Yankton marched down the field as the second quarter was winding down. Running back Shaylor Platt was called short on a third down deep in Watertown territory. Yankton called timeout before 4th-and-short. Kampshoff got the first down on the quarterback power play. However, the Watertown defense was able to hold Yankton. Yankton called timeout with two seconds remaining in the half before kicker Josue Trujillo-Melgoza made a 34-yard field goal attempt to give Yankton a 17-14 lead at halftime.
“That was a huge drive right at the end of the first half,” Hale said.
“The mindset was to keep playing. We were going to get the ball after halftime. (The players) did a great job executing.”
To start the second half, Kampshoff found Gilmore on a 3rd-and-13 for a 37-yard gain to the Arrows 37-yard line. Kampshoff’s pass intended for Austin Gobel was picked off by Owen Spartz who returned it to the Yankton 42-yard line. The Bucks defense forced Watertown into a 3-and-out on the next possession.
On his next pass, Kampshoff found Gobel for an 80-yard touchdown on the Bucks’ next drive to give them a 24-14 lead with 8:02 left in the third.
“(Austin)’s an electric player that can take the top off the defense,” Hale said. “It makes things easier for us.”
Nathan Briggs 95-yard kickoff return touchdown on the ensuing possession was called back due to a holding call. Watertown started the drive at its own 30. Himmerich found Kohen Kranz for a 40-yard gain. Mitch Olson caught a 38-yard pass from Himmerich to give the Arrows 1st-and-goal. Yankton’s defense stepped up as a 33-yard field goal attempt by the Arrows’ Riley Fischer was blocked by Gobel with 3:32 remaining in the third quarter.
Yankton used an effective drive in the fourth quarter to get an insurance score. On a 3rd-and-11 with six minutes remaining in the fourth, Evan Serck took a screen pass for 22 yards. On a 4th-and-11 at Watertown’s 24-yard line with 4:07 remaining, Kampshoff found Gilmore for a 23-yard gain to the Arrows one-yard line. Kampshoff scored his sixth rushing touchdown of the season on the next play as Yankton took a 31-14 lead with 3:36 remaining.
Hudson scored on a 12-yard run for his third score of the game with 1:38 left. Yankton’s defense stuffed Hudson on the ensuing two-point attempt.
Hudson rushed for 153 yards and three touchdowns in the contest. The Yankton defense adjusted and contained Hudson in the second and third quarters.
“(The defense) figured out a way that we were going to run fit and stop some of what they were doing,” Hale said. “They can create holes and trouble for the defense.”
Yankton, 3-0, hosts Pierre Sept. 15. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field. Watertown, 2-1, hosts Sioux Falls Washington Sept. 15.
