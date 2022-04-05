CREIGHTON, Neb. — The Niobrara-Verdigre girls and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge boys earned top honors in the Knox County Invitational track and field meet, held Monday.
On the girls’ side, Niobrara-Verdigre ran up 113 points, beating out O’Neill St. Mary’s (91) and Wausa (79). Crofton was fourth with 65 points.
The Cougars had four individual and two relay victories, including a school record from Andrea Sucha in the high jump (5-3). Sucha also won the triple jump (33-6 1/2).
Bree Breithaupt and Josilyn Miller each had an individual win and a hand in the Cougars’ wins in the 400 (55.53) and 1600 (4:34.36) relays. Breithaupt won the long jump (15-8 3/4). Miller claimed the 400 (1:05.96). Summer Vesely joined Breithaupt and Miller on both relay wins. Billie Pritchett completed the 400 relay, while Ashley Parks completed the 1600 relay.
Wausa had two individual champions, Taylor Alexander (103-0 1/2) in the discus and Alexa Cunningham (28.58) in the 200.
Crofton won four events, with Jordyn Arens claiming the 1600 (5:34.2) and 3200 (12:17.62). Jayden Jordan (8-6) won the pole vault and Rylie Arens (2:39.45) won the 800.
Bloomfield’s Madison Abbenhaus swept the hurdle events, finishing the 100s in 17.01 and the 300s in 52.95. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge’s Berniece McCorkindale won the shot put (36-5).
LCC rolled to 169 points to run away with boys’ team honors. Host Creighton was second with 87 points. Bloomfield (64) was third.
The LCC boys won five events, including a school record from Deagan Puppe (14.4) in the 110-meter hurdles. The Mount Marty track and field recruit also won the 100-meter dash in 11.52 seconds. Younger brother Daniel Puppe won the 300 hurdles (46.84), with Deagan second.
The LCC boys also won the 1600 (3:51.55) and 3200 (9:38.9) relays. Markus Martin, Lucas Rasmussen, Evan Haisch and Wilton Roberts won the 1600 relay. Landon Leonard, Tyler Olson, Carter Korth and Dillon Olson won the 3200 relay.
Creighton’s Cade Hammer scored a pair of victories, including a school-record 22-5 3/4 in the long jump. He also won the triple jump (40-10 1/4).
Bloomfield won three events, with Dalton Gieselman claiming the shot put (47-0) and discus (112-8). Cody Bruegman added a 400 (54.77) victory for the Bees.
Wausa’s Addison Smith won the 1600 (5:06.47) and 3200 (11:38.58). Niobrara-Verdigre’s Coltin Vargas won the high jump with a school-record 5-11. Crofton’s Mason Ostermeyer won the pole vault (13-6).
