ELK POINT – Beresford’s Maiya Muller won the individual title and Vermillion won the team title at the Husky Invite girls golf tournament in Elk Point Thursday.
Vermillion tallied a team score of 365 to take first place by ten shots over Sioux Falls Christian. Canton placed third, Lennox fourth and West Central fifth. Elk Point-Jefferson finished sixth as a team with a score of 427. Beresford (429) placed seventh and Dakota Valley (442) ninth.
Megan Brady led the Tanagers with a score of 87 and placed second overall. Kaitlin Tracy (89) placed fourth overall and Stefanie Carr (91) fifth. Also placing for Vermillion was Kensie Mulheron, shooting a 98 for 15th.
Muller shot an 80 to win the tournament by seven shots for Beresford. Juliann Seeley was second on the team with a 101. Elk Point-Jefferson’s Bailey Berghult placed 14th with a 98 for her round and teammate Madison Buenger shot a 102 to hold the second best score on the team. Dakota Valley’s Lexi Squier placed 13th with a 98.
Canton, Sioux Falls Christian and Dell Rapids had golfers inside the top 10 on the day. Canton’s Olivia Sorlie placed third with an 88 and Ellery Jensen seventh with a 92. Sioux Falls Christian’s Claire Lamfers placed sixth with a 91 and Cecelia VanDenTop and Sydney Tims placed 10th and 11th respectively with a round score of 95. Abby Greenhoff tallied a 95 as well to place ninth for Dell Rapids.
