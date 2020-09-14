O’Gorman, Dakota Valley and Northwestern swept the first place votes in their respective classes, as the South Dakota Media volleyball poll was announced on Monday.
In Class AA, O’Gorman ranks ahead of Aberdeen Central, which jumped ahead of defending champion Watertown this week. Watertown and Sioux Falls Washington are tied for third.
Sioux Falls Christian completed a 5-0 tournament in Iowa — all against ranked opponents — to improve to 10-0 and stay atop the Class A poll. Dakota Valley, which scored its second victory over a Class AA opponent of the season, remained in second. Parker received votes for the first time this season after winning the Big East Conference Tournament.
Dakota Valley travels to Yankton on Tuesday.
In Class B, Northwestern remained undefeated by beating rival Warner and then-Class A #4 Madison. Warner, with a victory over previously second-ranked Faulkton, claimed the second spot in the poll. Bridgewater-Emery edged out Faith for the first spot, breaking into the top five for the first time this season.
VOLLEYBALL
S.D. MEDIA POLL
Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 14, 2020. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS AA
1. O'Gorman (14) 4-0 70 1
2. Aberdeen Cent. 5-0 49 3
T3. Watertown 6-1 37 2
T3. S.F. Washington 4-2 37 4
5. Huron 4-2 16 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Pierre (3-1) 1
CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (14) 10-0 70 1
2. Dakota Valley 5-0 56 2
3. Winner 5-0 38 3
4. R.C. Christian 8-0 21 5
5. Madison 5-2 16 4
RECEIVING VOTES: Garretson (7-1) 4; Parker (7-0) 2; Hill City (9-0) 2; Mobridge-Pollock (7-0) 1
CLASS B
1. Northwestern (14) 6-0 70 1
2. Warner 5-1 52 3
3. Faulkton Area 5-1 42 2
4. Chester Area 6-1 26 4
5. Bridgewater-Emery 5-0 11 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: Faith (4-1) 5; Elkton-Lake Benton (4-0) 2; Ethan (2-2) 1; Colman-Egan (4-0) 1
