WATERTOWN —The Yankton Gazelles earned a doubleheader split at Watertown in club high school girls’ softball action on Sunday.
In the opener, Elle Feser went 4-for-4 with three doubles and three runs scored as Yankton rolled past the Arrows 8-0.
Lainie Keller went 3-for-4 with two RBI and Hannah Sailer doubled and singled for Yankton. Tori Vellek had two hits and two RBI. Addison Binde, Grace Behrns, Paige Hatch and Regan Garry each had a hit in the victory.
Behrns struck out seven in the six-inning shutout to pick up the win.
Watertown bounced back with an 8-5 decision in the nightcap.
Binde went 3-for-4 and Brooklyn Townsend went 3-for-3 for Yankton. Feser and Vellek each had two hits. Keller had a hit and two RBI, and Hatch added a hit in the effort.
Garry took the loss.
Yankton hosts Harrisburg today (Monday).
Dakota Valley 4, Lennox 0
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Bailey Sample tossed a two-hit shutout, striking out nine in the six-inning contest as Dakota Valley downed Lennox 4-0 in club high school softball action on Sunday.
Emma Wiese had two hits for Dakota Valley. Ellie Wiese posted a hit and two RBI. Silja Gunderson, Rylee Rosenquist and Brennen Trotter each had a hit in the victory.
Dakota Valley 13, Vermillion 3
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Avry Trotter drove in four runs to lead Dakota Valley to a 13-3 win over Vermillion Sunday afternoon in North Sioux City.
Trotrter tallied two hits and four RBI for Dakota Valley. Emma Wiese added two hits and two RBI for the Panthers. Ellia Wiese, Rylee Rosenquist, Silja Gunderson and Bailey Sample added hits.
Emma Heine tallied one hit and two RBI for Vermillion. Jenaya Cleveland, Chandler Cleveland, Kelsey O’Neill and Hannah Christopherson tallied one hit each.
Ellie Weise struck out seven over four innings for the win. Mya Halverson took the loss for Vermillion.
ESD Tourn.
Yankton 8, Brandon Valley 5
SIOUX FALLS — Yankton built a 7-0 lead on the way to an 8-5 victory over Brandon Valley in the ESD Softball Tournament on Saturday in Sioux Falls.
Annika Gordon went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and Addison Binde went 2-for-4 with a double for Yankton. Tori Vellek had two hits and three RBI. Lainie Keller posted two hits and two RBI. Hannah Sailer added a hit in the victory.
Grace Behrns picked up the win, striking out six.
Watertown 5, Yankton 4
SIOUX FALLS — Watertown scored twice in the fifth inning to rally past Yankton 5-4 in the ESD Softball Tournament on Saturday.
Lainie Keller had two hits and Annika Gordon homered for Yankton. Elle Feser, Tori Vellek and Hannah Sailer each had a hit in the effort.
Regan Garry took the loss, striking out four in five innings of work.
Yankton 9, Mitchell 1
SIOUX FALLS — Addison Binde doubled twice, driving in three, as Yankton downed Mitchell 9-1 in the ESD Softball Tournament on Saturday.
Tori Vellek and Regan Garry each had two hits for Yankton. Annika Gordon, Elle Feser, Lainie Keller and Brooklyn Townsend each had a hit.
Grace Behrns picked up the win, striking out three.
