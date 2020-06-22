Mount Marty College announced Monday that Jonah Rechtenbaugh, a senior track and field athlete from Hartford, has been selected for the Albert Fernandez Champions of Character Award.
Rechtenbaugh, who just finished up his senior year, is the son of Brad and DeAnne Rechtenbaugh. Jonah's sister, Paige (Rechtenbaugh) Tice, who is a Mount Marty alum and starred for the softball team under the direction of Coach Albert Fernandez.
This past year in accordance with former Mount Marty Coach Albert Fernandez election in the Mount Marty Athletic Department Hall of Fame the decision was made to rename the NAIA Champions of Character Award to the Albert Fernandez Champions of Character Award.
Also announced were the Lancer Club Award honorees for each sport. The Lancer Club Award is awarded to student-athletes who best exemplifies scholarship, citizenship, and leadership in their respective sports.
Volleyball – Elizabeth Watchorn (Jr., Ponca, Nebraska); Women’s Soccer – Consuelo Michel (Jr., San Diego, California); Men’s Soccer – Bryant Dvorak (So., Council Bluffs, Iowa); Women’s Basketball – Hannah Williams (Sr., Flandreau); Men’s Basketball – Mitchell Lonneman (Jr., Adrian, Minnesota); Competitive Cheer and Dance – Kyla Konfrst (So., Parkston); Men’s Cross Country/Track – Jonah Rechtenbaugh (Sr., Hartford); Women’s Cross Country/Track – Genny Clark (Sr., Yankton); Women’s Tennis – Lacee Fedeler (Jr., Madison); Men’s Tennis – Nathan List (Sr., Yankton); Women’s Golf – Molly Koisti (Sr., Arlington); Men’s Golf – Sully Lewis (Sr., Arnold, Nebraska); Archery – McKenna Cooley (Jr., Henderson, Nevada).
These awards would have typically been presented at Mount Marty’s Senior Athletic Banquet in May. That event was cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 situation.
