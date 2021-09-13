VERMILLION — South Dakota director of track and field/cross country Lucky Huber is pleased to announce the hiring of Annesha Harris to the program as the director of operations.
“Annesha brings great enthusiasm and a passion for track and field to our program,” said Huber. “We are very excited to have her. Please help us welcome her to Coyote Nation!”
Harris’ duties will include budgeting, planning team travel, equipment management, and assisting with on-campus recruiting visits, all while following NCAA regulations and university policies.
Hailing from Virginia, Harris is a 2019 graduate of Lindsey Wilson College in Kentucky. She was a sprinter for the Blue Raiders track and field program from 2015-19. Harris also earned a master’s degree from Concord University (W.V.) in 2020, spending her first year out of college as a graduate assistant coach at Concord.
Harris arrives in Vermillion from the University of Mobile, where she spent the 2020-21 academic year working as a graduate assistant coach with the track and field program. Mobile won the women’s Southern States Athletic Conference Championship this past spring. Harris also began working on her MBA while at Mobile.
