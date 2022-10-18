BATTLE CREEK, Neb. — Norfolk Catholic advanced to the championship of the Mid-State Conference Volleyball Tournament with a 25-21, 25-17, 25-13 victory over Crofton in the semifinals on Tuesday in Battle Creek.

Caitlin Guenther posted seven kills, and Ellie Tramp recorded six kills and seven digs for Crofton. Sammie Allen finished with 14 assists, Jaida Allen had eight assists and Cassie Allen added seven digs for the Warriors.

