BATTLE CREEK, Neb. — Norfolk Catholic advanced to the championship of the Mid-State Conference Volleyball Tournament with a 25-21, 25-17, 25-13 victory over Crofton in the semifinals on Tuesday in Battle Creek.
Caitlin Guenther posted seven kills, and Ellie Tramp recorded six kills and seven digs for Crofton. Sammie Allen finished with 14 assists, Jaida Allen had eight assists and Cassie Allen added seven digs for the Warriors.
Crofton (16-9) will play Battle Creek for third on Thursday in Battle Creek, followed by Norfolk Catholic (26-2) against Pierce in the championship match.
Lewis & Clark Conf.
RANDOLPH, Neb. — Ponca beat Wakefield 25-21, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22 for the championship of the Lewis & Clark Conference Volleyball Tournament on Tuesday.
Plainview outlasted Wynot 21-25, 26-24, 25-21 for third place.
For Wynot, Allison Wieseler had 17 kills and two blocks, and Sophia Geisen had 30 assists and 18 digs to lead the way. Kenna Oligmueller posted five blocks. Kinslee Heimes had 23 digs and two blocks. Myrah Sudbeck finished with nine digs and two ace serves, and Ella Brummer added 10 digs for the Blue Devils.
Wynot, 17-10, hosts Bancroft-Rosalie on Friday.
Other Matches
Freeman 3, Hanson 2
ALEXANDRIA — Freeman held off Hanson 25-11, 25-22, 22-25, 23-25, 15-11 in Cornbelt Conference volleyball action on Tuesday.
Kate Miller posted 18 kills and 31 digs for Freeman. Ashlin Jacobsen had 15 kills, 20 digs and four ace serves. Cami Fransen finished with 41 assists. Erin Uecker had 23 digs and four ace serves, and Zenovia Butler added 17 digs in the victory.
Jalyn Kampshoff finished with 25 assists and 15 digs for Hanson, as the Beavers had a player record her 1,000th career dig on a second straight night. Annalyse Weber hit the milestone on Monday.
Also for Hanson, Weber finished with 14 kills and 25 digs. Kate Haiar had five blocks. Jersey Kampshoff posted 23 digs, and Claire Bridge added 14 digs and four ace serves in the effort.
Freeman (16-9) hosts Canistota on Oct. 24. Hanson (10-12) travels to Viborg-Hurley on Friday.
Hanson won the JV match 25-18, 25-22. The teams split the C-match.
Corsica-Stickney 3, Avon 2
CORSICA — Corsica-Stickney outlasted Avon 25-23, 17-25, 20-25, 25-20, 15-11 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Jacey Kemp and Payton DeLange each had eight kills, with Kemp recording four ace serves, for Corsica-Stickney (6-17). Sutten Eide had 27 assists. Cali Vanden Hoek had 14 digs and Ashlyn Lefers added 12 digs in the victory.
Courtney Sees finished with 22 kills and 31 digs for Avon (7-16). McKenna Kocmich posted 38 assists, 16 digs and three ace serves. Lila Vanderlei had 11 kills, four blocks (1 solo) and 15 digs. Lexi Vanderlei had 11 digs, Kim Tolsma had five ace serves and Gracie Small added three blocks (one solo) for the Pirates.
Corsica-Stickney travels to Scotland on Friday. Avon takes on Menno on Friday.
Vermillion 3, Beresford 1
BERESFORD — Brooklyn Voss and Brooke Jensen combined for 24 kills and six blocks as Vermillion downed Beresford 25-22, 22-25, 25-9, 25-23 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Voss posted 14 kills and three blocks for Vermillion. Jensen had 10 kills and three blocks. Claire Doty finished with 23 assists. Anni Barnett had 16 assists and eight ace serves. Kelsey O’Neill had 33 digs, and Serena Gapp added nine kills and 17 digs in the victory.
Megan Delay posted six kills and Larissa Tiedeman had 11 assists for Beresford. Rachel Zanter posted 10 digs and Autumn Namminga added nine digs for the Watchdogs.
Vermillion (8-16) hosts Dakota Valley on Friday. Beresford (11-18) hosts Parker on Friday.
Parkston 3, Bon Homme 1
PARKSTON — Parkston held off Bon Homme 25-10, 25-27, 26-24, 25-20 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Mya Nuebel finished with 15 kills, 13 digs and three ace serves for Parkston. Kiauna Hargens and Gracie Oakley each had 10 kills, with Hargens also recording six ace serves. Faith Oakley had 38 assists, two blocks and three ace serves. Lauren Ziebart had 16 digs and Mya Thuringer added two blocks in the victory.
For Bon Homme, Taycee Ranek finished with 14 kills and 11 digs to lead the way. Erin Huesinkveld had six blocks and 13 digs. Jaden Kortan posted 23 assists and 10 digs. Jurni Vavruska had 16 digs and Kenadee Kozak added 10 digs for the Cavaliers.
Both Parkston (13-12) and Bon Homme (14-9) head to Winner for the Southeast South Dakota Conference Tournament on Saturday.
Parkston won the JV match 25-16, 25-12; and the C-match 25-21, 25-20.
TDA 3, ACDC 0
CORSICA — Tripp-Delmont-Armour earned a 25-11, 25-17, 25-15 victory over Andes Central-Dakota Christian in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Gracey Schatz finished with 16 kills and two ace serves for TDA (22-4). Megan Reiner had 14 kills and 19 digs. Hannah Stremick posted four ace serves. Mia Reiner added 11 digs and three ace serves in the victory.
TDA hosts Ethan on Oct. 24 in Tripp. AC-DC, 5-20, finishes the regular season against Gregory on Oct. 24 at Dakota Christian School.
Burke 3, Gayville-Volin 0
BURKE — Adisyn Indahl finished with 20 kills and 16 digs to lead Burke past Gayville-Volin 25-22, 25-17, 25-8 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Kailee Frank posted 10 kills and 15 digs for Burke. Elly Witt had 18 assists. Ava Sargent posted 16 assists and two ace serves. Elle Johnson had 32 digs. Paige Bull added eight kills and four blocks for the Cougars.
For Gayville-Volin, Maia Achen posted 12 kills and Keeley Larson had 19 digs.
Burke plays in the Southeast South Dakota Conference Tournament on Saturday in Winner. Gayville-Volin, 18-10, hosts Avon on Oct. 24.
Flandreau 3, Parker 0
PARKER — Flandreau swept past Parker 25-8, 25-10, 25-21 in Big East Conference volleyball action on Tuesday.
Claire Sheppard led Flandreau with 10 kills and three blocks. Abby Schoberl posted 26 assists and four ace serves. Lily Klein added 10 digs and seven ace serves.
Halle Berens posted seven kills and two digs for Parker. Meah Wright finished with six assists in the effort.
Flandreau (8-16) faces in-town foe Flandreau Indian School on Friday. Parker (3-20) travels to Beresford on Friday.
