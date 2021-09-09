VERMILLION —West Central beat out a 14-team field to claim top honors at the Vermillion Invitational boys’ golf tournament, Thursday at The Bluffs Golf Course.
West Central shot 327, five strokes better than Sioux Falls Christian (332). Vermillion (338), Tea Area (342) and Dakota Valley (354) rounded out the first five. Beresford (355) ws fifth, with Parkston (356) sixth, Vermillion JV (362) ninth and Elk Point-Jefferson (376) 11th.
Sioux Falls Christian’s Eli Anema shot a 5-over 77 to finish one stroke ahead of three golfers: West Central’s Peyton Bettcher and Trey Even, and Tea Area’s Keeton Newborg. Lennox’s Caleb Wipf was fifth at 79.
Among area golfers, Vermillion’s Willis Robertson and T.J. Tracy each shot 82 to place ninth and 10th. Parkston’s Quinn Bormann was 11th at 83. A group at 84 included Beresford’s Austin Hamm, Vermillion JV’s Karson Preister and Dakota Valley’s Logan Collette.
