The Yankton Bucks remained third in the South Dakota Media football poll, announced Monday.
Yankton, Aberdeen Central and Brookings, all 4-3, split the remaining votes after unanimous first place Pierre (7-0) and second place Tea Area (7-0). The top teams will match up this week, as Pierre hosts Tea Area and Yankton hosts Aberdeen Central.
Here is a look at the other classes. This week marks the final week of the regular season for Class 11B and the nine-man classes:
— Sioux Falls Jefferson (7-0) remained a unanimous top pick in Class 11AAA.
— Dell Rapids (7-0) claimed the top spot in Class 11A after West Central (6-1) lost to Winner. West Central still received five of 20 first place votes.
Dakota Valley (6-1) remained in third, with Beresford (5-2) remaining in fourth. Those teams play each other on Friday in Beresford.
— Winner (7-0) remained a unanimous top pick in Class 11B after its victory over West Central. Elk Point-Jefferson (7-0) remained in second, with the Huskies facing Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan (5-2, receiving votes) this week to end the regular season.
— Howard (7-0) remained atop Class 9AA, as the top five teams remained unchanged this week. Parkston (7-1) received votes.
— Warner (7-0) stayed in the top spot of Class 9A, as the top five stayed the same. That included Alcester-Hudson (6-1) in the fifth spot.
— The top five teams also remained the same in Class 9B, with Herreid-Selby Area (7-0) leading the way. Avon (4-3) received votes.
The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 10 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
1. Jefferson (20) 7-0 100 1
5. Brandon Valley 3-4 20 4
4. Aberdeen Central 4-3 45 5
1. Dell Rapids (15) 7-0 94 2
2. West Central (5) 6-1 84 1
3. Dakota Valley 6-1 58 3
5. Sioux Falls Christian 4-3 16 5
Receiving votes: Canton 5.
2. Elk Point-Jefferson 7-0 78 2
3. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 7-0 57 4
4. Aberdeen Roncalli 7-0 40 5
5. McCook Central/Montrose 6-1 15 NR
Receiving votes: Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 7, Hot Springs 3.
5. Elkton-Lake Benton 7-0 27 5
Receiving votes: Parkston 12.
5. Alcester-Hudson 6-1 17 5
Receiving votes: Canistota 2, Philip 2.
1. Herreid/Selby Area (19) 7-0 99 1
2. Hitchcock-Tulare (1) 7-0 81 2
3. Corsica-Stickney 6-1 59 3
Receiving votes: Avon 8, Kadoka Area 8, Faith 2.
