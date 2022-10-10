Bucks Third In 11AA Poll
Yankton's Mac Ryken, 2, steps in front of a pass intended for Roosevelt's Cruiz Vaughn, 8, during their high school football game on Saturday at Howard Wood Field. Despite the 34-29 to the Rough Riders, Yankton remained third in the Class 11AA football poll, announced Monday.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

The Yankton Bucks remained third in the South Dakota Media football poll, announced Monday.

Yankton, Aberdeen Central and Brookings, all 4-3, split the remaining votes after unanimous first place Pierre (7-0) and second place Tea Area (7-0). The top teams will match up this week, as Pierre hosts Tea Area and Yankton hosts Aberdeen Central.

