FARGO, N.D. – South Dakota snapped its winning streak with a 73-61 defeat at North Dakota State Saturday afternoon in Fargo. The loss dropped USD’s record to 8-9 (3-2 Summit) while the Bison won their third straight game and improved to 6-11 (3-2 Summit). 

It was the 186th all-time meeting between the two schools that have had their fair share of hard-fought victories in the past. South Dakota lost its fifth straight game against North Dakota State and is still winless in Fargo since the 2018 season. 

