SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Bucks and Gazelles bowling teams defeated the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders in their regular season finale at Sport Bowl Friday.
The Bucks won their matchup 30-20 to close out a perfect 13-0 regular season. Brennan Metteer led Yankton with a 626 series with an impressive 248 game. Liam Villanueva registered a 610 series with a 246 high score. Oliver Reindl rolled a 598 series with a 237 high score.
Josh Burnell led Roosevelt with a 648 series with an impressive 255 game. Tanner Staples registered a 607 series with a 233 high score.
The Gazelles won their matchup 35-15 to close out an impressive 12-1 regular season campaign. Teighlor Karstens led the way for Yankton with a 683 series and impressive 257 high score. Zara Bitsos rolled a 558 series and 215 high score, while Aubrey Putnam registered a 489 series and 167 high score.
Emma Lottman led Roosevelt with a 531 series and 193 high score, while Mia Waagmeester rolled a 528 series and impressive 221 high score.
The JV Bucks won their match 50-0 to finish the regular season 11-2. Justin Stratman led the way with a 617 series and 247 high score for Yankton. Joseph Holan rolled a 609 series and 231 high score. Parker Kisch registered a 536 series and 205 high score.
Roosevelt was led by Owen Goetschius’ 429 series and 159 high score.
The JV Bucks will take part in the JV Boys State Tournament Friday at Eastway Bowl in Sioux Falls, while the Varsity and JV Gazelles will compete in the Varsity and JV Girls State tournament Feb. 23, also at Eastway Bowl. To round out the state tournaments, the Bucks will compete in the Varsity Boys State tournament Feb. 24 at Sport Bowl in Sioux Falls. All three tournaments start at 8:30 a.m..
