SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Bucks and Gazelles bowling teams defeated the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders in their regular season finale at Sport Bowl Friday.

The Bucks won their matchup 30-20 to close out a perfect 13-0 regular season. Brennan Metteer led Yankton with a 626 series with an impressive 248 game. Liam Villanueva registered a 610 series with a 246 high score. Oliver Reindl rolled a 598 series with a 237 high score.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.