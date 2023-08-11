The Yankton Bucks golf team is preparing quickly for the 2023 season.
How quickly?
The team started practice on Monday, Aug. 7, and heads to Brandon on Monday, Aug. 14, for the first day of the Warrior-Lynx Invite.
“We’ve got to figure out who our team is because we’ve got a tournament right away next Monday (Aug. 14) and Tuesday (Aug. 15), and then we’ve got a tournament Friday (Aug. 18),” said Bucks head coach Brett Sime. “We came out (to practice) right away and did some qualifying rounds to see who that top six is going to be at our first meet. Tuesday, we’ve got a JV meet, so we’ll take some more kids to that.”
Still, Sime expects tight competition at the first meet.
“It’s going to be a good tournament for us to go out play against a lot of the other teams that we’re going to see a lot during the year,” he said. “(It will be good to) see where we’re at.”
The competition for the six spots in the varsity team score for Yankton is crowded, as there are 30 golfers (21 high schoolers, nine middle schoolers) on the team, which Sime said is the most the team has had in a long time.
With short preparation time, Sime added many golfers helped the team out by being active throughout the summer.
“Some of the kids play in tournaments in the summer around the area,” he said. “It’s a little different when you put that team aspect into it and get ready to play that team golf. You play for each other. The kids don’t want to let each other down.”
A home meet follows the Warrior-Lynx Invite for the Bucks, Friday, Aug. 18 at Fox Run Golf Course.
“We’re looking forward to playing at home because later on in the season, we’re going to have the Yankton Invitational at Fox Run and the (Eastern South Dakota Conference) Championship at Fox Run (Sept. 25),” Sime said. “(We are) looking at trying to get some really good work out at Fox Run to learn to play that (course) the best we can. A lot of our guys are members out there so hopefully we can get some local course knowledge and do well in those tournaments.”
Sime does not see any added pressure with Yankton hosting the ESD meet.
“Sometimes kids put a little bit more pressure on themselves, but you’ve just got to go out and play. I try and teach the kids this: instead of thinking of things as a whole (during a round), you’ve got to go out and play one shot at a time. You’re going to hit bad shots. The pros hit bad shots. You’ve just got to learn to go and do the best you can with every shot you’ve got.”
Yankton finished 10th at last year’s state tournament at Lakeview Municipal Golf Course in Mitchell.
“Going into the state tournament, we knew there were a lot of good teams,” Sime said. “We always try and have a goal of being in the top six. We finished a little outside of that. It didn’t go our way at the state tournament like we wanted it to.”
Sime likes the mindset of the leaders of the team in the early going of practice. He pointed out seniors Henry Homstad and Miles Krajewski as well as junior Parker Riley and sophomore Easton Vellek as key golfers on the team.
The boys team welcomed the addition of new assistant coach Darin Indahl to the team. Indahl coached the Gazelles’ golf team in the spring.
“He knows a lot of the kids. A lot of the kids know him,” Sime said. “It’ll be a seamless transition.”
With the frenetic pace of the beginning of the season, Sime wants the team’s goal to be a top-half finish in the Warrior-Lynx Invite.
“It’s hard for me to say where we’ll finish because I don’t know what all the other teams have coming back necessarily,” he said. “If we could go up there and try and be in the top half, top five, something like that, I would consider that a real big success.”
2023 Schedule
Aug. 14 Warrior/Lynx Inv. 2 p.m.
(At Brandon Golf Course)
Aug. 15 Warrior/Lynx Inv. 8 a.m.
(At Willow Run GC, Sioux Falls)
Aug. 18 Yankton Meet 10 a.m.
(At Fox Run Golf Course)
Aug. 22 Pierre Inv. 10 a.m.
(Hillsview GC)
Aug. 25 Huron Inv. 10 a.m.
(Broadland Creek GC)
Aug. 29 Marchand Cup 2 p.m.
(At Mitchell, Lake View GC)
Sept. 1 Sioux Falls Quad 8 a.m.
(At Elmwood GC)
Sept. 8 Yankton Inv. 10 a.m.
(At Fox Run GC)
Sept. 11 Brookings Inv. 10 a.m.
(At Brookings CC)
Sept. 15 Mitchell Inv. 10:30 a.m.
(At Lake View GC)
Sept. 19 Watertown Inv. 10 a.m.
Sept. 25 ESD Champ. 10 a.m.
(At Fox Run GC)
Oct. 2-3 State AA 9 a.m.
(At Brandon Golf Course)
