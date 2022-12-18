SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Gazelles finished third in a competitive six-team field at the Washington Invitational girls’ wrestling tournament, Saturday in Sioux Falls.
Watertown won the title with 57 points, edging out Mitchell (56) and the Gazelles (54.5).
Yankton was led by Nevaeh Leonard, who improved to 11-0 with her 142-pound title. Monica Massey (113) and Jaclyn Kyte (126) each placed third. Jett Yaggie (113) finished fourth.
Yankton hosts Brookings and Sioux Falls Roosevelt in a wrestling triangular on Tuesday. Start time is 5 p.m.
MADISON — Viborg-Hurley-Irene-Wakonda finished second in the Madison Girls’ Wrestling Invitational, Saturday in Madison.
Harrisburg won the title with 109 points, edging out VH-IW (87). Huron (65) was third, followed by Dell Rapids (64) and Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon (48).
VH-IW was led by champions Gia Miller (170) and Lauren Petersen (190). Maddie Feiock (132) and Brinlee Smith (285) each finished second.
BHSA as led by titles from Britney Rueb (126) and Peyton Hellmann (132).
PIERCE, Neb. — Host Pierce ran away with team honors in the Pierce Invitational girls’ wrestling tournament on Saturday.
Pierce scored 159 points, beating out Fremont (131.5) and Omaha Westside (94).
Crofton-Bloomfield finished sixth with 67.5 points. Tri County Northeast scored 13 points. Niobrara-Verdigre finished with 2.5 points.
For Crofton-Bloomfield, Annabelle Poppe won the 170-pound title and Jaisie Janssen finished second at 155 pounds.
Tri County Northeast was led by a fourth place finish from Calie Cockburn at 170 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.