Yankton used a trio of big innings to pull past Wayne 13-3 in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Tuesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Connor Teichroew doubled and singled, driving in two, for Yankton. Brayden Boese, Landon Loecker and Jackson Conway each doubled and drove in two runs. Curtis Steppat also had a hit and two RBI. Jace McCorkell, Garrett Nelson and Paul McGlone each had a hit. Sam Kampshoff walked four times, scoring three runs, tin the win.
Loecker went the distance in the win, striking out four in the six-inning contest.
Yankton, 4-14-1, travels to Watertown on Sunday.
Reds 5-4, S.F. East 0-11
The Yankton Reds earned a doubleheader split with Sioux Falls East in youth baseball action on Tuesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Matthew Sheldon struck out 11 batters in five innings of work to as the Reds beat East 5-0.
Cohen Zahrbock had a pair of hits for Yankton. Owen Wishon tripled. Easton Nelson and Evan Serck each doubled. Mark Kathol added a hit in the victory.
Nelson pitched a scoreless sixth for Yankton.
East bounced back to take the nightcap 11-4.
For Yankton, Nelson and Zahrbock each doubled. Wishon, Sheldon and Trey Sager each had a hit.
Kathol took the loss in relief.
The Reds, 9-7, travel to Brookings today (Wednesday).
Area Legion
Winner-Colome 5, Platte-Geddes 1
PLATTE — Winner-Colome built an early lead and claimed a 5-1 victory over Platte-Geddes in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday.
Joren Brunn went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and three runs scored for Winner-Colome. Colby Kaiser and Fred Whiting each had a hit in the victory.
Miles Hubers doubled and singled, and Landon Schulte had two hits for Platte-Geddes. Jackson Olsen, Tahlen Wilson and Kade Boltjes each had a hit in the effort.
Jacob Beckers, the first of six Winner-Colome pitchers, was credited with the win. Kelby VanDerWerff took the loss, striking out seven in his six innings of work.
Hartington Juniors 5, Plainview 2
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington scored three runs in the first on the way to a 5-2 victory over Plainview in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Tuesday.
Jay Steffen went 3-for-3 with three RBI for Hartington. Jaxon Bernecker went 2-for-2 with a triple and three runs scored. Owen Dendinger had a hit and two RBI in the victory.
Jude Krie picked up the win.
Hartington, 5-1, travels to Creighton on Friday.
Renner 4-1, Harrisburg 1-2
HARRISBURG — Harrisburg’s Chase Mason struck out 14 in a complete game two-hitter, lifting the Tigers past Renner 2-1 in the second game of an American Legion baseball doubleheader on Tuesday.
Mason helped his own cause with a double.
Austin Henry took the loss, striking out seven in a complete game effort.
Renner took the opener 4-1 behind a complete game, 11-strikeout effort from Reece Arbogast.
Will Washenberger had two hits for Renner. Andy Moen and Sam Stukel each doubled.
Tyman Long doubled for Harrisburg.
Will Simmons took the loss, striking out seven in his five innings of work.
