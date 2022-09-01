The Yankton Gazelles soccer team played to a hard-fought 1-1 draw here against the O’Gorman Knights at Crane-Youngworth Field Thursday.
Yankton is now 1-5-1 on the season, while O’Gorman is now 3-1-2.
O’Gorman’s Libby Castelli opened the scoring 2:22 into the game for the Knights. It was the second straight game where the Gazelles gave up a goal in the first half. Despite that, head coach Tyler Schuring praised the team’s ability to stick with the game plan for the second straight game.
“I’ve got to give credit to my team,” he said. “Earlier on in the year, we would give up a goal, then we struggled to stay strong for that next five minutes after, and we would give up one or two more. You can see the maturity and the growth in the team so far.”
After the goal, Yankton was able to push up the field and create chances. Eden Wolfgram had a chance at 24:24 that went wide right, while Iyana Becker’s shot was saved by O’Gorman goalkeeper Molly Johnson. Still, these chances showed that the Gazelles can push play up the field.
Schuring talked about being willing to sacrifice other parts of the team’s game so they can create more chances offensively.
“We had got a little complacent with just possessing the ball the first half of the season,” Schuring said. “One thing that we talked about is we’ll give up a few more passes and time of possession if we can get the ball in dangerous areas.”
The Gazelles went into halftime still trailing. O’Gorman had more of the chances to start the second half, but Yankton once again gained the advantage after a water break.
About five minutes after the water break, the Gazelles’ Keira Christ scored for the Gazelles to level things. O’Gorman goalie Molly Johnson initially saved Eden Wolfgram’s shot, and Christ got the rebound and was able to hit the bottom right corner for a goal.
“Keira and Iyana up top were doing a really good job running under some balls putting pressure on (the defense) and taking advantage of some of the chances They were getting some good looks. Fortunately, we were able to succeed on that corner.”
Christ talked about how Schuring is telling the girls to follow up shots in practice and how it translated to the game on her goal.
“We’ve been struggling getting some shots,” Christ said. “We’ve been nagging (about) following shots and taking shots. It’s been working.”
“I could predict the run so I could predict the ball,” Christ said. “I made the run and (my shot) was at a bad angle but hopefully we get some more of those.”
The Gazelles were able to take advantage of O’Gorman playing a high back line throughout the game.
“We’ve got some girls that can run,” Schuring said. “We were playing, at times, a little bit more direct trying to catch or Gorman’s high back line. The girls ran it well. We were putting (the ball) in (scoring) areas and putting pressure on them when their center backs off the ball. The girls played a really good game.”
While the Gazelles’ record of 1-5-1 may not be what the team was hoping for thus far, the team has evolved and got better in many parts of their game throughout the season, Schuring explains.
“In our evolution, we’ve started off with a lot of good possession to start the season,” Schuring said. “We’ve shored up our defense. Now, we’re creating some attacking opportunities. We just need to be more clinical. That’s going to come with time.”
Building team chemistry has been important for Schuring’s young team. Christ is hoping that it translates into results for the team in the second half of the season.
“We’re hungry for some wins,” Christ said.
Of note, the JV girls team won 2-1 against O’Gorman. Chloe Blom and Lucy Johnson each had one goal.
