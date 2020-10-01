SOCCER
SDHSAA PLAYOFFS
NOTE: High Seeds host through semifinals; All Finals Oct. 17 at Huron
CLASS AA BOYS
First Round, Oct. 6
No. 16 Douglas-R.C. Christian (3-9-1) at No. 1 R.C. Stevens (10-0-1)
No. 9 S.F. Washington (5-5-2) at No. 8 R.C. Central (6-5-1)
No. 13 Sturgis (7-5-2) at No. 4 Aberdeen Central (9-2-1)
No. 12 Brandon Valley (5-4-3) at No. 5 S.F. Roosevelt (8-2-0)
No. 15 Brookings (2-9-1) at No. 2 Spearfish (12-0-2)
No. 10 Huron (7-4-0) at No. 7 O’Gorman (6-4-3)
No. 14 Pierre (3-6-2) at No. 3 Watertown (7-1-1)
No. 11 Yankton (7-6-0) at No. 6 S.F. Lincoln (5-3-4)
Quarterfinals, Oct. 10
SFW/RCC winner vs. RCS/DRCC winner
SFR/BV winner vs. Sturgis/AC winner
OG/Huron winner vs. Brookings/Spearfish winner
Yankton/SFL winner vs. Watertown/Pierre winner
Semifinals, Oct. 13
SFR/BV/Sturgis/AC winner vs. SFW/RCC/RCS/DRCC winner
Yankton/SFL/Watertown/Pierre winner vs. OG/Huron/Brookings/Spearfish winner
Championship, Oct. 17
Semifinal winners
CLASS AA GIRLS
First Round, Oct. 6
No. 16 S.F. Washington (2-10-0) at No. 1 Aberdeen Central (11-0-1)
No. 9 O’Gorman (7-4-1) at No. 8 Mitchell (8-3-2)
No. 13 Sturgis (6-6-0) at No. 4 Brandon Valley (8-3-1)
No. 12 Watertown (3-5-1) at No. 5 Spearfish (10-4-0)
No. 10 S.F. Lincoln (5-6-1) at No. 7 S.F. Roosevelt (7-2-1)
No. 14 Yankton (3-9-1) at No. 3 R.C. Stevens (9-1-1)
No. 11 Pierre (3-7-1) at No. 6 R.C. Central (6-2-3)
Quarterfinals, Oct. 10
OG/Mitchell winner vs. SFW/AC winner
Spearfish/Watertown winner vs. BV/Sturgis winner
SFR/SFL winner vs. Harrisburg/Brookings winner
RCC/Pierre winner vs. RCS/Yankton winner
Semifinals, Oct. 13
Spearfish/Watertown/BV/Sturgis winner vs. OG/Mitchell/SFW/AC winner
RCC/Pierre/RCS/Yankton winner vs. SFR/SFL/Harrisburg/Brookings winner
Championship, Oct. 17
Semifinal winners
CLASS A BOYS
Quarterfinals, Oct. 6
No. 5 Belle Fourche (6-8) at No. 4 St. Thomas More (5-7-1)
No. 6 James Valley Christian (1-7-3) at No. 3 Vermillion (4-2-1)
Semifinals, Oct. 10
STM/BF winner at No. 1 S.F. Christian (9-1-1)
Vermillion/JVC winner at No. 2 Tea Area (6-4-2)
Championship, Oct. 17
Semifinal winners
CLASS A GIRLS
Quarterfinals, Oct. 6
No. 5 Dakota Valley (5-4-3) at No. 4 S.F. Christian (5-3-4)
No. 6 St. Thomas More (4-9-0) at No. 3 Vermillion (4-3-5)
Semifinals, Oct. 10
SFC/DV winner at No. 1 West Central (7-2-4)
Vermillion/STM winner at No. 2 Tea Area (7-3-3)
Championship, Oct. 17
Semifinal winners
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.