SOCCER

SDHSAA PLAYOFFS

NOTE: High Seeds host through semifinals; All Finals Oct. 17 at Huron

CLASS AA BOYS

First Round, Oct. 6

No. 16 Douglas-R.C. Christian (3-9-1) at No. 1 R.C. Stevens (10-0-1)

No. 9 S.F. Washington (5-5-2) at No. 8 R.C. Central (6-5-1)

No. 13 Sturgis (7-5-2) at No. 4 Aberdeen Central (9-2-1)

No. 12 Brandon Valley (5-4-3) at No. 5 S.F. Roosevelt (8-2-0)

No. 15 Brookings (2-9-1) at No. 2 Spearfish (12-0-2)

No. 10 Huron (7-4-0) at No. 7 O’Gorman (6-4-3)

No. 14 Pierre (3-6-2) at No. 3 Watertown (7-1-1)

No. 11 Yankton (7-6-0) at No. 6 S.F. Lincoln (5-3-4)

Quarterfinals, Oct. 10

SFW/RCC winner vs. RCS/DRCC winner

SFR/BV winner vs. Sturgis/AC winner

OG/Huron winner vs. Brookings/Spearfish winner

Yankton/SFL winner vs. Watertown/Pierre winner

Semifinals, Oct. 13

SFR/BV/Sturgis/AC winner vs. SFW/RCC/RCS/DRCC winner

Yankton/SFL/Watertown/Pierre winner vs. OG/Huron/Brookings/Spearfish winner

Championship, Oct. 17

Semifinal winners

CLASS AA GIRLS

First Round, Oct. 6

No. 16 S.F. Washington (2-10-0) at No. 1 Aberdeen Central (11-0-1)

No. 9 O’Gorman (7-4-1) at No. 8 Mitchell (8-3-2)

No. 13 Sturgis (6-6-0) at No. 4 Brandon Valley (8-3-1)

No. 12 Watertown (3-5-1) at No. 5 Spearfish (10-4-0)

No. 10 S.F. Lincoln (5-6-1) at No. 7 S.F. Roosevelt (7-2-1)

No. 14 Yankton (3-9-1) at No. 3 R.C. Stevens (9-1-1)

No. 11 Pierre (3-7-1) at No. 6 R.C. Central (6-2-3)

Quarterfinals, Oct. 10

OG/Mitchell winner vs. SFW/AC winner

Spearfish/Watertown winner vs. BV/Sturgis winner

SFR/SFL winner vs. Harrisburg/Brookings winner

RCC/Pierre winner vs. RCS/Yankton winner

Semifinals, Oct. 13

Spearfish/Watertown/BV/Sturgis winner vs. OG/Mitchell/SFW/AC winner

RCC/Pierre/RCS/Yankton winner vs. SFR/SFL/Harrisburg/Brookings winner

Championship, Oct. 17

Semifinal winners

CLASS A BOYS

Quarterfinals, Oct. 6

No. 5 Belle Fourche (6-8) at No. 4 St. Thomas More (5-7-1)

No. 6 James Valley Christian (1-7-3) at No. 3 Vermillion (4-2-1)

Semifinals, Oct. 10

STM/BF winner at No. 1 S.F. Christian (9-1-1)

Vermillion/JVC winner at No. 2 Tea Area (6-4-2)

Championship, Oct. 17

Semifinal winners

CLASS A GIRLS

Quarterfinals, Oct. 6

No. 5 Dakota Valley (5-4-3) at No. 4 S.F. Christian (5-3-4)

No. 6 St. Thomas More (4-9-0) at No. 3 Vermillion (4-3-5)

Semifinals, Oct. 10

SFC/DV winner at No. 1 West Central (7-2-4)

Vermillion/STM winner at No. 2 Tea Area (7-3-3)

Championship, Oct. 17

Semifinal winners

