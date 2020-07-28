Coby Welch built on his first-round lead with a Tuesday 67, claiming a four-stroke victory in the Hillcrest Pro-Am Qualifier at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club.
Welch finished at 13-under 131 to earn a $5,000 payday. Hugo Bernard finished four strokes back, with Ryan Porch third at 8-under 136.
Tuesday’s round also served as the Hillcrest Ladies Pro-Am. Top honors went to Logan Wagner, who shot an 84. Hannah Withrow and Mandi Gause tied for second at 86.
The ladies’ net title finished in a four-way tie, with Tracey Grotenhuis, Lynn Hiltunen, Lynette Bruening and Cindy Weiland each scoring 2-under 71.
