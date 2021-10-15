HARTINGTON, Neb. — Tate Thoene threw for four scores in Hartington Cedar Catholic’s 48-14 win over Ponca Friday afternoon in Hartington, Nebraska.
Thoene tallied 154 yards through the air and 59 yards on the ground to go with four touchdowns for Cedar Catholic (7-1). Easton Becker added 40 yards and a touchdown, and Brett Kleinschmit 34 yards and a score. Spencer Albers added a 21-yard rushing touchdown. Grant Arens tallied 101 yards and two scores receiving. Jaxson Bernecker added 48 receiving yards and two scores.
Evan Keller threw for one score and rushed for another for Ponca (3-5). Keller tallied 40 yards passing and a 30 yard touchdown pass to Dalton Lamprecht. Lamprecht added 52 yards rushing.
Albers led the Cedar Catholic defense with seven-and-a-half tackles (five solo, five assisted). Aidan Cook tallied 10 solo tackles for Ponca.
Hartington Cedar Catholic is at Norfolk Catholic Friday. Ponca hosts Archbishop Bergan Friday.
PONCA (3-5) 0 7 0 7 —14
HCC (6-1) 14 20 14 0 —48
